I'm a Pro-Baker Turned Shopping Editor, and This Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set Is the Best I've Tried

Snap them up for $15 in time for your holiday baking projects.

Kristin Montemarano
Published on December 4, 2022

Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set
You know when you buy something because you’re convinced it’s going to be the best purchase of your life, but you never actually use it? It was exactly the opposite with these magnetic measuring spoons

I’d been shuffling along in my kitchen, baking cakes and cooking my favorite soups and chilis with my regular, professional-loved measuring spoons. They were stainless steel and held together on a keychain ring, much like the ones you see Ina Garten and other chefs using. I don’t quite know how, but I ended up losing those. Days later, a random Amazon box arrived at my front door with a brand-new magnetic set inside, which I’d later learned that my mom kindly picked out. And just like that, I never wanted that old stainless steel set back. 

Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set

Amazon

To buy: YellRin Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set, $15 at amazon.com

Truthfully, this set has performed better than the old, pro-approved one ever did. They’re also stainless steel, which means they won’t rust and won’t absorb the smell of any one ingredient. What sets them apart, however, is that they’re dual-ended and color-coded. 

The nifty double-end design for each measurement makes it easy to go from measuring a wet ingredient like vanilla or honey, to then going right to a dry ingredient like cinnamon without cleaning in between. Plus, one end of the measuring spoon is rounded, while the other is tapered, which means you can wiggle your way into different container openings easily. 

Each measurement — ⅛ teaspoon, ¼ teaspoon, ½ teaspoon, ¾ teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, ½ tablespoon, and 1 tablespoon — has a different colored label (which also shows the milliliter measurement too). This has been such a surprising benefit to me. So long are the days where I had to pull each teaspoon around the keychain and look closely at the measurement labels that would blend right into the stainless steel. Now I’m so familiar with this set, I don’t even read the label. I know which color represents which measurement, and grab it quickly. 

The set’s magnetic design is also helpful. They stack so neatly and stay together well, making storage a breeze. Plus I don’t have to worry about losing any of them. 

Amazon shoppers agree with me too. “Most convenient measuring spoons I ever used,” one person wrote. Another reviewer said, “Never thought I'd get excited about measuring spoons but here I am,” adding, “The two different shapes mean they fit into every spice container. The magnets hold them together with no fuss, and the brightly colored plastic ‘labels’ are a lot easier to read than numbers etched onto stainless.” 

This is the perfect set not just for your upcoming holiday baking projects, but also for all year round. Trust me, you probably won’t put them down. Grab your own for $15 at Amazon.

