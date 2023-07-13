Eat Like the Duttons With Official 'Yellowstone' Coffees, Chili, and a New Cookbook

Overbearing patriarch not included.

Published on July 13, 2023
If you’ve watched the Paramount Network’s popular Yellowstone series, you might’ve daydreamed about joining the Dutton family at the dinner table. But if if you might not have your own Gator cooking for you, you can still bring a little bit of the show’s Montana flavor into your kitchen.

Earlier this week, FoodStory Brands and Paramount Consumer Products announced a new line of Yellowstone-inspired Western-themed cuisine, including premium coffee, seasonings and rubs, and canned chili. There are also plans to expand the "Yellowstone” range to include meat snacks, breakfast meats and other proteins later this fall.

Yellowstone fans continue to look for ways to further engage with the brand and this new line is a natural extension of the Western lifestyle depicted in the show,”  Dion Vlachos, Executive Vice President, Licensing and Retail, Consumer Products & Experiences, at Paramount, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with FoodStory Brands to curate authentic Western cuisine and bring the rustic roots and authentic flavors of Yellowstone to life, and we are so pleased with how retailers have embraced the products.”

The 100% Arabica Yellowstone Coffee comes in three varieties: Bunkhouse Medium Roast, Ranch House Dark Roast, and Caramel Oatmeal Light Roast. Each style is available in 12-ounce bags of ground coffee and 12-count single-serve coffee pods.

The Yellowstone Seasonings and Rubs are available in four flavors: Cattleman Steak, Cowboy BBQ, Skillet Butter & Herb, and Smoky Bourbon. And finally, the Yellowstone Beef Chili, which was produced by Nashville’s Vietti Foods, will be sold in both bean and been-free versions. 

Yellowstone Coffee is currently available at Kroger supermarkets throughout the United States, while the Yellowstone Seasonings and Rubs are sold at Amazon, H.E.B., Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Walmart, and at some select Albertsons and Safeway locations. And Yellowstone Beef Chili will be sold at Walmart later this month. 

“For me, it’s deeply meaningful to partner with FoodStory Brands on the launch of Yellowstone cuisine, as I’m not only head of craft services for the show but also the on-screen chef for the Dutton family,” actor and cookbook author Chef Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau said. “I am thrilled to be part of the launch and beyond as an ambassador of this new line. Yellowstone has an exceptional culinary point of view with authentic Western cuisine, and I’m excited to share it with our fans.”

Guilbeau, who is both the show’s on-set caterer and the actor who plays chef Gator, has also announced the upcoming release of Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook.

The chef put together 55Yellowstone-inspired recipes, including Beth’s Cheesy Hamburger Mac Casserole, Rip’s Fry Bread with Scrambled Eggs and Bacon, and the dangerous-sounding Two Scoops of Ice Cream, Three Shots of Vodka.

Between the cookbook, the coffee, and the chili, it seems like you’ll be ready to face whatever the day throws at you — whether or not you have to (literally) saddle up for it.

