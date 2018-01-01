The Year's Best Recipes

Best Value Pairings Perfect wine and beer pairings, like spicy Pan-Seared Sichuan Shrimp paired with Orval Trappist ale.

Best New Recipes from

Best New Chefs Amazing recipes from F&W Best New Chefs, like BNC 2010 Jonathon Sawyer's Foie Gras-Steamed Clams.

F&W Editors' Favorite

Chicken Recipes Our favorite chicken dishes, including a tropical-inspired recipe with passion fruit, oranges and limes.