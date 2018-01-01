The Year's Best Recipes
F&#38;W&#39;s test kitchen staff works with dozens of fantastic recipes every day of the year, but the best ones always stand out. Here, they share their all-time top 100 recipes of 2010.
Featured: Mario Batali&#39;s Butcher&#39;s Rag&ugrave; with Fusilli, a Best Value Wine Pairing
Best Value Pairings
Perfect wine and beer pairings, like spicy Pan-Seared Sichuan Shrimp paired with Orval Trappist ale.
Best New Recipes from
Best New Chefs
Amazing recipes from F&W Best New Chefs, like BNC 2010 Jonathon Sawyer's Foie Gras-Steamed Clams.
Best Fast Recipes from the F&W Test Kitchen
Spicy Avocado-Cucumber Soup and more fantastic quick dishes.
F&W Editors' Favorite
Chicken Recipes
Our favorite chicken dishes, including a tropical-inspired recipe with passion fruit, oranges and limes.
Top Recipes from
Top Chef Personalities
Memorable recipes from the contestants and judges of Top Chef, like season 6 winner Michael Voltaggio's Indian-Spiced Short Ribs.
Best Vegetable Dishes
A buttery Mushroom, Butternut Squash and Gruyère Tart, plus 9 more ideas for vegetables.
Most Beautiful Desserts
The year's most gorgeous desserts, like Berry-Yogurt Pavlovas with Chamomile-Lavender Syrup.
New Takes on Italian Classics
Reimagined Italian classics, from sausage-stuffed frying peppers to a healthy spelt focaccia.
Cocktail Party Recipes
Terrific cocktail and party-food recipes, like a classic violet-scented
Aviation cocktail and mini crab rolls.
Best Recipes with Bacon
From a standout burger to dulce de leche bar cookies, 10 incredible recipes made better with bacon.