Shoppers Are Obsessed with These Pasta Bowls That Double as Plates, and They're 40% Off Right Now

There is truly nothing like a pasta bowl. They hold virtually every dish, from pasta itself, to big summer salads and gooey brownie sundaes. It's one of the reasons that these chic Y Yhy bowls have become so popular among Amazon shoppers.

If you've had your eye on a set of these, but were waiting for the price to drop, you're in luck. Thanks to Amazon's growing Memorial Day Weekend deals, you can now score them as low as $29 depending on the color you’re after.

To buy: Y Yhy 6-Piece Pasta Bowl Set, from $29 (originally $50) at amazon.com



These bowls might be the only dinnerware you’ll ever use again. They’re wide with slight edges, and can fit any and every dish. But more specifically, they’re the ideal pasta bowl size and shape. They have an 8.5-inch diameter and a shallow 1.75-inch depth, which makes them easy to eat soup to salads to pasta out of. They’re even great for dessert. They have a versatile capacity at 30-ounces, plus you’ll get a set of six, that way you’ll always have clean ones in your rotation.

They’re made with porcelain, with a shiny finish that’s scratch and stain-resistant. You can also throw them right into the dishwasher for easy cleaning, as well as the freezer, microwave, or keep them warm in the oven, since they’re safe within a wide-range of temperatures.

To buy: Y Yhy 6-Piece Pasta Bowl Set, Blue, $30 (originally $50) at amazon.com



With over 10,200 perfect ratings and counting, these bowls have made a huge impact on shoppers’ meals. “Everyone needs pasta bowls,” one reviewer wrote, saying that these are the ones to grab, especially if you love a clean look.

“I've only had these bowls for three days and have used them for both lunch and dinner,” a second person said. They continued to write just how much they love them. “They are shallow enough to plate a meal on, but deep enough to use for a salad and not have ingredients falling off of the plate.” They add that they’re sturdy, and have recommended them to so many people in their life.

“They’ve pretty much replaced my small and large plates for every meal,” another user wrote. “They’re very sturdy. I’ve bought two more sets for gifts because friends and family saw mine and liked them so much,” they added.

The jury’s out: These might be the best bowls you can grab at Amazon. Score them at their lowest price on sale in white or blue, or pick them up in gray and black at a discount. Just don’t wait too long, since some colors are already low in stock.

To buy: Y Yhy 6-Piece Pasta Bowl Set, Black, $39 (originally $50) at amazon.com



To buy: Y Yhy 6-Piece Pasta Bowl Set, Gray, $39 (originally $50) at amazon.com



At the time of publishing, the price started at $29.

