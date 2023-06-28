These Pasta Bowls Are Sure to Become Your ‘Go-To Bowls’ — Grab a Set at 41% Off ASAP

They’re a reader- and shopper-favorite.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on June 28, 2023

Pasta bowls have become a favorite kitchen dish recently. If you haven’t discovered them yet, these bowls work for pretty much every meal — from a big Caesar salad to soups and desserts, and of course, pasta thanks to their unique shape.

If you are ready to convert and save up space in your cupboards, the time is now while these bestselling bowls are 41% off right now at Amazon. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in weeks, and we don’t think it’s a coincidence it’s right before Prime Day.  

Amazon Prime Day Y YHY Pasta Bowls, 30oz Salad Bowls White Soup Bowls

Amazon

To buy: Y Yhy 30-Ounce Pasta Bowls, Set of 6, $29 with coupon (originally $50) at amazon.com

These bowls come in a set of six and have a 30-ounce capacity. The bottom is flat and 7-inches wide inside, so there’s plenty of surface area to plate any dish. The bowls are also 8.5-inches wide and fairly shallow with a 1.75-inch edge. It’s this shape that makes them perfect for eating portions of pasta, salads, stir-fry, and desserts, keeping all of the sauce in the bowl, without it spilling over like it would on a plate.  

Made of durable porcelain, they are stain-, odor-, and scratch-resistant, and nest snugly together, only taking up a small amount of space in the cupboard. The pasta bowls can be popped in the microwave or oven to reheat food or keep it warm. Plus cleaning these bowls up is a breeze since they’re dishwasher-safe. The white set is discounted the most, but other colors including, blue, black, and gray, are also available. 

Versatile, with a classic vibe, the pasta bowls can be used at any event, from simple family dinners to dinner parties. Shoppers are delighted with these bowls giving them over 10,300 five-star ratings so far and counting. One reviewer wrote that they love that these are “big enough to handle all types of meals,” adding that these have become their “go to bowls.” While another one loves them too, adding, “You don’t have to worry about food sliding off or falling out.” 

A third shopper has claimed these as their new favorite and uses them instead of plates most of the time, saying they are “perfect for salads, pastas, and rice bowls.”

Now’s the time to snatch up a set of Y Yhy pasta bowls while they’re 41% off. You might just find the rest of your dinnerware picking up dust in no time.

At the time of publishing the price was $29.

