These Pasta Bowls Were Our Readers’ Most-Loved Item from Last Year, and They’re the Cheapest They've Been in Months

There’s no getting around it — you need pasta bowls in your life. Their multipurpose function is the reason they became a reader and shopper favorite last year, since they’ll virtually wipe out all of your other dishware pieces. And, if your cabinets are anything like mine, that kind of extra space will be welcomed warmly.

For those officially on board with getting a set, you’re in luck, since these pasta bowls from Y Yhy are on sale for up to 41% off right now, which is higher than what we’ve seen in the past.

To buy: Y Yhy 6-Piece Pasta Bowl Set, from $29 (originally $50) at amazon.com



With a 30-ounce capacity, these disk-shaped bowls are flat enough to hold composed meals, but deep enough to house soups, salads, saucy pastas, grain bowls, stews, and more. Here’s how I’d describe them in a nutshell: They are the perfect blend of a bowl and a plate. They’ve got a ton of surface area on the bottom, with walls to hold all of your ingredients in.

Since they’re made of porcelain, you can microwave or even bake your meals in the bowl without worry, then pop them right into the dishwasher for easy cleanup. You’ll get six bowls in the set, so it’s perfect for a family or even just for one person, since you’ll likely want to use one everyday. They also come in different colors, like white, blue, gray, and black.

Shoppers on Amazon rave about the set, and it’s raked up nearly 10,000 perfect ratings. “They're not just for pasta or soup. They are large enough to replace my dinner plates and/or serving dishes [for] most meals. They also take up less room in both the cabinet and the [dishwasher],” one reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer mentioned that they’d used the bowls at their daughters house, and that they loved them so much, they had to get a set of their own. “These bowls are life changing,” a third reviewer added.

Don’t wait and grab this Y Yhy 6-Piece Pasta Bowl Set while it’s 42% off. It’s a reader and shopper favorite, since it’ll house any meal perfectly, and might just replace the rest of your dishware.

