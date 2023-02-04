These Pasta Bowls Were Our Readers’ Most-Loved Item from Last Year, and They’re the Cheapest They've Been in Months

Grab a set while they’re up to 42% off.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 4, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

YHY Pasta Bowls 30oz
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

There’s no getting around it — you need pasta bowls in your life. Their multipurpose function is the reason they became a reader and shopper favorite last year, since they’ll virtually wipe out all of your other dishware pieces. And, if your cabinets are anything like mine, that kind of  extra space will be welcomed warmly. 

For those officially on board with getting a set, you’re in luck, since these pasta bowls from Y Yhy are on sale for up to 41% off right now, which is higher than what we’ve seen in the past. 

YHY Pasta Bowls 30oz

Amazon

To buy: Y Yhy 6-Piece Pasta Bowl Set, from $29 (originally $50) at amazon.com

With a 30-ounce capacity, these disk-shaped bowls are flat enough to hold composed meals, but deep enough to house soups, salads, saucy pastas, grain bowls, stews, and more. Here’s how I’d describe them in a nutshell: They are the perfect blend of a bowl and a plate. They’ve got a ton of surface area on the bottom, with walls to hold all of your ingredients in. 

Since they’re made of porcelain, you can microwave or even bake your meals in the bowl without worry, then pop them right into the dishwasher for easy cleanup. You’ll get six bowls in the set, so it’s perfect for a family or even just for one person, since you’ll likely want to use one everyday. They also come in different colors, like white, blue, gray, and black

RELATED: The Secret to a Tidy Kitchen Drawer Is This $12 Utensil Organizer with a Clever Design You Have to See

Shoppers on Amazon rave about the set, and it’s raked up nearly 10,000 perfect ratings. “They're not just for pasta or soup. They are large enough to replace my dinner plates and/or serving dishes [for] most meals. They also take up less room in both the cabinet and the [dishwasher],” one reviewer wrote.   

Another reviewer mentioned that they’d used the bowls at their daughters house, and that they loved them so much, they had to get a set of their own. “These bowls are life changing,” a third reviewer added. 

Don’t wait and grab this Y Yhy 6-Piece Pasta Bowl Set while it’s 42% off. It’s a reader and shopper favorite, since it’ll house any meal perfectly, and might just  replace the rest of  your dishware.

YHY Pasta Bowls 30oz

Amazon

To buy: Y Yhy 6-Piece Pasta Bowl Set, Blue, $30 (originally $50) at amazon.com

YHY Pasta Bowls 30oz

Amazon

To buy: Y Yhy 6-Piece Pasta Bowl Set, Black, $31 (originally $50) at amazon.com

YHY Pasta Bowls 30oz

Amazon

To buy: Y Yhy 6-Piece Pasta Bowl Set, Grey, $32 (originally $50) at amazon.com

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Pasta Bowls
These Ultra-Popular Pasta Bowls with Nearly 9,000 Five-Star Ratings Will Replace All Your Dishes
Hosting Essentials Tout
There Are Tons of Early Black Friday Deals on Holiday Hosting Essentials at Amazon—Starting at $12
White Elephant Gifts
Searching for a White Elephant Gift? These 40 On-Sale Options Will Make Any Food Lover Happy
REI Sale Roundup Tout
REI Outlet Deals Just Got Even Better—Grab Camping Cookware Essentials for Up to 60% Off
Amazon Outlet Kitchen Organizing Deals tout
Tidy Your Kitchen with These On-Sale Organizing Picks from Amazon’s Hidden Outlet—Starting at $8
Cuisinart Classic Waffle Maker
Cuisinart’s Now-$30 Waffle Maker Is Your Ticket to Better, Buttery Breakfasts This Year
charcuterie board sale roundup tout
Get Game Day Ready with These Charcuterie Boards from Amazon While They’re Up to 54% Off
Nespresso sale
Gift Idea: Amazon Quietly Discounted Several Nespresso Machines Ahead of Valentine’s Day
Under $25 Genius Kitchen Items
10 Genius Gadgets on Amazon You Need to Add to Your Kitchen Pronto—All Under $25
OXO Containers Sale Tout
Tidy Up Your Pantry with These Shopper-Loved OXO Containers While They're on Rare Sale
Ninja air fryer toaster oven sale tout
Don’t Miss Out: One of Our Favorite Air Fryer Toaster Ovens Is on Sale for Nearly 40% Off
Staub Cast Iron 5-qt Tall Cocotte Tout
​This Staub Cocotte Is a 'True Kitchen Workhorse' from Braising to Deep-Frying, and It's on Sale for $373 Off
Amazon Weekend Roundup
Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Tons of Kitchenware Items: Shop 20 of the Best Deals Up to 70% Off
LIFVER French Onion Soup Bowls
Snag This Set of French Onion Soup Crocks While They’re Still on Sale at Amazon
top 10 amazon products tout
From Knife Sharpeners to Cast Iron Skillets — Here’s What Food & Wine Readers Loved This Year
This Emile Henry Bakeware Set Is at the Lowest Price Weâve Seen in Nearly a Year tout
This Emile Henry Bakeware Set Is at the Lowest Price We’ve Seen in Nearly a Year