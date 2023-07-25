I Cut My Meal Prep Time in Half Thanks to This Chef’s Knife That Stays ‘Razor Sharp’ for Years

I leased my first apartment just about two years ago, and like many people, I couldn’t afford a ton of top-of-the-line cookware or kitchen tools. I only just bought myself my first cheese grater last week and upgraded my dollar-store garlic press to one that is less likely to be scoffed at by Gordon Ramsay.

Moreso, I also recently had the pleasure of adding the Wüsthof Classic 7-Inch Hollow Edge Santoku Knife to my cutlery, and it’s shocking how much quicker and easier it has made preparing ingredients for a dish. I can’t believe it took me this long to see how vital a well-sharpened knife is to put together a meal efficiently until I realized just how dull my previous knives were.

Wüsthof Classic 7-Inch Hollow Edge Santoku Knife

Wüsthof

I can’t argue that a butcher block of knives is a kitchen staple; however, I’m thoroughly more impressed by a do-it-all chef’s knife that can be used for an entire meal-prepping process without dirtying another one. The Santoku knife is a kitchen essential in countless Japanese households, and for good reason. It has an ultra-sharp blade for wafer-thin cuts that makes slicing meat and fish incredibly easy and is also beneficial for mincing and chopping various ingredients like herbs, vegetables, and fruit, making a strong case for why it can replace all your other knives.

The handle is super comfortable to hold and has a nice weight to it that doesn’t feel too light or too heavy, which is important when having confidence in your chopping skills, and the blade is incredibly sharp. The knife is available in seven colors, including pastel pink, lavender, and coral peach. I opted for pink, and it matches my living space beautifully.

My first experience with this knife was prepping vegetables for a chicken dish, and in my opinion, it is one of the more mundane meal-prepping tasks. To say I enjoyed chopping vegetables with this knife is an understatement. I breezed through, dicing the ingredients faster than I ever have before. The knife effortlessly glided through bulky potatoes and carrots, and when chopping scallions, I was able to do so quickly and efficiently with perfectly cut pieces for garnishing. In the past, my knives would struggle to cut all the way through the scallion, resulting in big chunks with slices in them that I then had to go back through and chop again. When all was said and done, the meal that would’ve typically taken 30 minutes of prep time only took me about 15 minutes overall, and I owe it all to this knife.

Shoppers are also singing the knife’s praises, with one who mentioned that it “fits in [their] hand comfortably” and “makes cutting a breeze.” Another reviewer praised it for being “so versatile,” and a third called it “a work of art” due to its craftsmanship and “razor-sharp” blade. Reviewers also spoke to the longevity of the knife and the game-changing lifetime warranty that Wüsthof offers. One person had the “trusty” Santoku knife for 20-plus years and, after it developed a crack in the handle, said the brand replaced it in an “efficient and timely manner” and praised the customer service.

For your own Classic 7-Inch Hollow Edge Santoku Knife, head over to Wüsthof, where you can explore more kitchen essentials, including other knife styles, cutting boards, and everyday tools. And keep scrolling for more available Santoku knife colorways.

Wüsthof

Wüsthof

Wüsthof

Wüsthof