I Cut My Meal Prep Time in Half Thanks to This Chef’s Knife That Stays ‘Razor Sharp’ for Years

The do-it-all knife is all I need to prepare an entire meal.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

I Cut My Meal Prep Time in Half Thanks to This Chefâs Knife That Stays âRazor Sharpâ for Years Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Wüsthof

I leased my first apartment just about two years ago, and like many people, I couldn’t afford a ton of top-of-the-line cookware or kitchen tools. I only just bought myself my first cheese grater last week and upgraded my dollar-store garlic press to one that is less likely to be scoffed at by Gordon Ramsay.

Moreso, I also recently had the pleasure of adding the Wüsthof Classic 7-Inch Hollow Edge Santoku Knife to my cutlery, and it’s shocking how much quicker and easier it has made preparing ingredients for a dish. I can’t believe it took me this long to see how vital a well-sharpened knife is to put together a meal efficiently until I realized just how dull my previous knives were. 

Wüsthof Classic 7-Inch Hollow Edge Santoku Knife 

Wüsthof Classic 7" Hollow Edge Santoku Pink

Wüsthof

I can’t argue that a butcher block of knives is a kitchen staple; however, I’m thoroughly more impressed by a do-it-all chef’s knife that can be used for an entire meal-prepping process without dirtying another one. The Santoku knife is a kitchen essential in countless Japanese households, and for good reason. It has an ultra-sharp blade for wafer-thin cuts that makes slicing meat and fish incredibly easy and is also beneficial for mincing and chopping various ingredients like herbs, vegetables, and fruit, making a strong case for why it can replace all your other knives. 

The handle is super comfortable to hold and has a nice weight to it that doesn’t feel too light or too heavy, which is important when having confidence in your chopping skills, and the blade is incredibly sharp. The knife is available in seven colors, including pastel pink, lavender, and coral peach. I opted for pink, and it matches my living space beautifully. 

My first experience with this knife was prepping vegetables for a chicken dish, and in my opinion, it is one of the more mundane meal-prepping tasks. To say I enjoyed chopping vegetables with this knife is an understatement. I breezed through, dicing the ingredients faster than I ever have before. The knife effortlessly glided through bulky potatoes and carrots, and when chopping scallions, I was able to do so quickly and efficiently with perfectly cut pieces for garnishing. In the past, my knives would struggle to cut all the way through the scallion, resulting in big chunks with slices in them that I then had to go back through and chop again. When all was said and done, the meal that would’ve typically taken 30 minutes of prep time only took me about 15 minutes overall, and I owe it all to this knife

Shoppers are also singing the knife’s praises, with one who mentioned that it “fits in [their] hand comfortably” and “makes cutting a breeze.” Another reviewer praised it for being “so versatile,” and a third called it “a work of art” due to its craftsmanship and “razor-sharp” blade. Reviewers also spoke to the longevity of the knife and the game-changing lifetime warranty that Wüsthof offers. One person had the “trusty” Santoku knife for 20-plus years and, after it developed a crack in the handle, said the brand replaced it in an “efficient and timely manner” and praised the customer service. 

For your own Classic 7-Inch Hollow Edge Santoku Knife, head over to Wüsthof, where you can explore more kitchen essentials, including other knife styles, cutting boards, and everyday tools. And keep scrolling for more available Santoku knife colorways.

Wüsthof Classic 7" Hollow Edge Santoku Black

Wüsthof
Wüsthof Classic 7" Hollow Edge Santoku White

Wüsthof
Wüsthof Classic 7" Hollow Edge Santoku Purple

Wüsthof
Wüsthof Classic 7" Hollow Edge Santoku Coral

Wüsthof
Wüsthof Classic 7" Hollow Edge Santoku Oyster

Wüsthof
Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

QT: Cold Brew Tout
This Cold Brew Maker That Crafts ‘Perfect’ Coffee Has 14,600+ Perfect Ratings—and It’s Only $14 Right Now
Genius Grilling Gadgets Tout
10 Genius Grilling Gadgets That Will Make Your Next Barbecue the Best One Yet
Weber Genesis E-325S Liquid Propane Gas Grill Tout
My Dad Finally Replaced His Grill After 20 Years, and He Won’t Stop Calling Me About It
Related Articles
QT: Knife Set Tout
This Bestselling Knife Set Has 'Razor-Sharp' Blades—and It's Over 60% Off Right Now
Amazon Prime Day WÃ¼sthof Gourmet 6-Piece Knife Block Set
Wüsthof Knives Are the Best of the Best, and Amazon Quietly Discounted Sets Up to 54% Off for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Knife Deals Tout
These 25 Amazon Prime Day Knife Deals Are a Cut Above the Rest, Up to 64% Off
One-Off: Popular item still on sale
Hurry, Henckels' 20-Piece Knife Set Is Still $200 Off at Amazon Right Now
Cuisineart Food processor with olive oil
The 30 Kitchen Products Every Home Cook Needs
An assortment of knives
We Tested the Best Chef's Knife for Every Type of Task
Target Henckels Knife Set Deal Tout
This Top-Rated Henckels Knife Set Includes the Only Three Blades You Need—and It’s Nearly Half Off
Amazon Prime Day Member-Only Kitchen Deals Tout
The 21 Best Amazon Prime Day Member-Only Kitchen Deals Up to 50% Off
Shun Sora Chefâs Knife
The Three Kitchen Knives You Actually Need
Amazon Prime Day Best Deals on Knives Tout
The 19 Best Deals on Steak Knives, Knife Sets, and Chef’s Knives Before Prime Day Begins
Amazon Prime Day Last-Minute Deals Tout
12 Editor-Approved Prime Day Deals You Need to Add to Your Cart ASAP
vitamix propel 750 review
The Vitamix Propel Series 750 Is Everything I Want in a Blender — and It's on Sale During Prime Day
Deal Roundup: FW Faves Tout
15 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Food & Wine-Tested Favorite Kitchen Tools, Starting at Just $11
Paring Knife
The 7 Best Paring Knives for 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Deal Roundup: Kitchen Deals Tout
Prime Day Deals End Tonight: Shop 40+ Deals from All-Clad, Le Creuset, and More Top-Rated Brands Now Before It’s Too Late
Early Deals: One-Off Deal: Mandolin Slicer Tout
Cut Your Cooking Prep Time ‘In Half’ Thanks to This Now-$19 Vegetable Chopper