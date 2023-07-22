Amazon Shoppers Say These Bowls Are ‘Unbreakable,’ and You Can Get 6 for Just $23 Right Now

The large 60-ounce capacity is so versatile.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Published on July 22, 2023

For every day meals, tough, durable bowls that can fit just about any dish are indispensable. This type of dishware comes in handy on those hectic mornings when you need to quickly eat a bowl of cereal before work and don’t have time to pick up the (potential) pieces of ceramic bowl that got dropped or knocked off the table — yes, I’m speaking from experience. But it’s also perfect for when you need to just dump a bunch of greens in a deep bowl for an improvised, easy salad.  

This set of six 60-ounce bowls are a kitchen must-have because they are versatile and near-indestructible. And right now, you can grab a set of six at Amazon for just $23. 

Wheat Straw Bowls, Set of 6

Amazon Wrova Wheat Straw Bowls Set

Amazon

Made from wheat straw fiber instead of plastic, these bowls are difficult to dent, chip, or break.. So if one accidentally gets dropped in the sink, for instance, there’s no chance it will shatter (which also makes them a great option for households with kids, who are prone to breaking things). Not only does this feature save time on clean up but it also saves you money, because you won’t need  to replace them very often. 

Another appealing aspect of these bowls is the large 60-ounce capacity, which makes them extra versatile. They can be used for pasta, salad, and snacks — handfuls of chips, pretzels, or trail mix for movie night or to set out in the backyard for your family on the weekends. 

Because they’re dishwasher-safe they don't take much fuss to clean either and they’re also great for reheating leftovers because they can go in the microwave, too. All this means that if you’re looking for simple bowls that can be used everyday on a variety of meals, you need these. 

Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about how these bowls seem to weather all kinds of accidents. One shopper accidentally dropped one of these bowls from a cabinet onto the floor, and discovered that they are “unbreakable.”

Another shopper was “pleasantly surprised by their sturdiness and durability,” while a third shopper found that “red pasta sauce washed right out,” without staining the inside of the bowl. 

Everybody needs inexpensive bowls that can withstand everyday use. At just $23 for a set of six of these bowls, this is a deal that’s too good to  pass up. 

At the time of publishing the price was $23.

