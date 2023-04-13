This Spill-Proof Wine Glass Is on Rare Sale Just in Time for Spring Picnics

Score it at double discount.

By
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023

W&P Porter Portable Wine Cocktail
Photo:

Food & Wine / Reese Herrington

We've all been there. We want to take wine or a cocktail on the go, whether for a picnic or a hangout in our friend's backyard. But, we never want to lug a glass. 

Glass breaks easily, and metal water bottles can give off a metallic taste, which isn't ideal when it comes to wine. But this W&P portable glass is the perfect solution. It’s made with durable glass with a silicone wrapping for stability and protection, and can go just about anywhere with you. Plus, it's on sale for the lowest price we've seen in years.

W&P Porter Portable Wine Cocktail

Amazon

To buy: W&P Porter Portable Wine Glass with Protective Silicone Sleeve, $15 with coupon (originally $25) at amazon.com

This portable option is made from durable borosilicate glass. It comes with a silicone sleeve that makes it easier to hold, and harder to break.  It also comes with a specially designed lid — it fits seamlessly to the top, and there’s a slider tab that locks in place to help you avoid spills.  

This cup will hold up to 15-ounces, which is triple the standard size of a glass of wine, and perfect for cocktails or mocktails like sangria or even a virgin mojito. You don’t have to worry about your favorite rich-hued wines staining it either, since it’s easy to clean and is dishwasher-safe. 

Score it in a light pink or a dark terrazzo charcoal for the highest discounts, or grab it on sale in colors like this neutral creamy tan, a fun terrazzo pink, or a light slate

Over 1,300 shoppers love the design of this cup. “I love how chic this glass looks at picnics and barbecues,” one person wrote in their review. “Love the way it feels in my hand. Easy to hold. Keeps liquids from splashing out. Would make a great gift for anyone,” a second reviewer said.  

A third user wrote that it’s the main thing they use to drink wine from because they love it so much. “I’ve had zero spills while using this, it has a convenient lid for when you are drinking and it can close while not in use,” they wrote, adding that they also love the silicone sleeve for easy holding. 

Shoppers love it as an alternative to a metal reusable bottle for a better drinking experience, too. “I get the glass on my lips but the base is covered in a protective case that keeps my wine chilled adequately. No ice to dilute my beverage. No metallic taste,” a fourth shopper said. Others also note that you’ll likely never need to use a plastic cup again with this on hand. 

Now that warmer weather is here, it’s the perfect time to grab this W&P reusable wine glass, especially since it’s at the lowest price we’ve seen in years. But don’t wait too long, since we’re not too sure how long the deal will last. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $15. 

