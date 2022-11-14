You Can Get Paid $500 to Drink Beer and Watch the World Cup

The World Cup kicks off from Qatar on Sunday, and if your goal for the next month is to drink beer and watch a mind-numbing amount of soccer, then BonusFinder would like to hear from you. The online sportsbook and casino review site has launched a World Cup-related contest, and one lucky winner will get 32 different beers to try, a new television, and $500 bucks to compensate you for your time.

What’s the catch? According to the BonusFinder website, the winner will just have to take notes about each beer and let them know which one's the best. That's it.

Each brew will represent one of the countries that is playing in this year's tournament — and that's good news for beer lovers, since Germany, Belgium, and Denmark will all be participating. (The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are all represented too.)

Any willing applicants can enter the contest online from now through Wednesday, November 30. To participate, you must be a resident of Canada, the United Kingdom, or the United States. Any U.S. or Canadian applicants must be 21 or older, while those from the U.K. must be 18 or older. The winner will be announced on Monday, December 5. (The World Cup final is on Sunday, December 18, so you’ll still have time to work your way through all those beers — and get that new TV set up for kickoff.)

Meanwhile at the actual World Cup, the beer situation is getting slightly more complicated. According to the New York Times, members of the Qatari Royal Family have requested that Budweiser — the tournament's longtime beer sponsor — move all eight of its beer stations to less visible locations outside the stadiums where matches will be held.

Beer can only be sold at designated tents outside the venues and fans can't take their brews in with them. (Budweiser will be selling its non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beers at the tournament too.) "[Budweiser is] working with FIFA to relocate the concession outlets to locations as directed," a spokesperson for the company told the Times, adding that its "focus is on delivering the best possible consumer experience under the new circumstances."