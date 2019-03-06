When Exactly Is 'Wine O'Clock?'

What time of day are you most likely to pour yourself a glass of wine? If you said sometime around 6:59 p.m., turns out you are totally normal. The Napa-based wine brand JaM Cellars recently commissioned a study from OnePoll to get a better sense of Americans wine drinking habits — and though the results aren’t necessarily mind-blowing, they are reassuring. For instance, the 2,000 participants were asked which days of the week they were likely to drink wine on. The top response, Saturday, with 55 percent of people saying they’re likely to indulge. It just beat out — you guessed it — Friday, at 50 percent. And here’s a fun tidbit: Tuesday was the day people said they were least likely to drink wine, finishing below Monday. Yeah, turns out sometimes you need a glass to get through that first day of a new week.

Here’s another comforting finding: When asked to choose their favorite place to have a glass of wine, “on the couch” totally destroyed “at the kitchen table.” In fact, nearly half of respondents said the couch was a go-to wine drinking spot where the more formal table setting was only chosen by a quarter of the group. Along those lines, “at home” and “at a restaurant” were the top two choices when respondents were asked to select where they drink wine most often, but home had nearly double the support: 66 percent to 35 percent — showing that drinking wine truly is a casual activity.

But JaM Cellars was especially interested in trying to determine what time is “Wine O’Clock.” In the end, the period from 5:01 p.m. to 9 p.m. was significantly more popular than the rest of the day for wine drinking — and when OnePoll averaged out all the responses, 6:59 p.m. was deemed the top time to have a tipple.

“Wine can be great with food, but we’ve always felt it doesn’t have to be fancy, formal, or confined to the dinner table — and it looks like America agrees,” Michele Truchard, co-founder of JaM Cellars, said in announcing the results. “6:59 p.m. is a fantastic Wine O’Clock to put on the calendar, but the perfect time for wine is whenever and wherever you choose.”

Apparently, 29 people agree with Truchard. That’s how many responded that they are most likely to drink a glass of wine between 4:01 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. I just wish someone asked the follow-up question of “Red, white, or rosé?”