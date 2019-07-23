These 'Wine & Cheez-It' Pairings Include Crackers and Booze in a Single Box

Image zoom Cheez-It

Look, though we'd like to say that most of our cheese and wine pairings are something like Murray's Cavemaster Reserve Hudson Flower paired with a with an oily, textured Riesling, on the average night, a more likely pairing is a decent boxed wine with a box of Cheez-Its. Well, guess what? Some genius came up with the best idea ever… Now you can get your Cheez-Its and your wine all in one box. Totally, eco-friendly, right?

The House Wine & Cheese-It Box is a limited-edition offering that dedicates the left half of the box to a party-worthy three liters of House Wine's Original Red Blend and the right half of the box to a "family size" 21-ounces of Original Cheez-Its. We're talking a full picnic in one package here. (Or to put it another way, don't try to tackle this box alone!) Starting this Thursday, July 25 at 5 p.m. ET, you can order a box for $25 from OriginalHouseWine.com. "No corkscrew? No knife? No fridge? No expensive hunk of wood referred to by fancy people as a ‘charcuterie board'?" the site states. "No problem. This pack has everything you really need for your wine and cheese spread."

Image zoom Cheez-It

"We are thrilled to partner with House Wine to combine their expertise and America's favorite 100 percent real cheese snack into one portable box," Jeff Delonis, senior marketing director for Kellogg's U.S. Snacks division, said in the announcement. "Many of our fans were already exploring pairing different wines with Cheez-It. Just like wine and cheese, you can pair the real cheese inside each Cheez-It flavor with the perfect wine complement and find a pair to enjoy all summer long."

Speaking of which, for those who'd prefer to make their own pairings at home instead of buying a box online, House Wine's winemaker Hal Landvoigt went ahead and offered up his best pairings for plenty of other Cheez-It flavors beyond Original. Like White Cheddar? Opt for a rosé, he suggests. Cheddar Jack goes well with Cabernet Sauvignon, and Extra Toasty with Sauvignon Blanc, according to his palate. Grooves Zesty Cheddar Ranch is recommended for pairing with Malbec, and Duoz Sharp Cheddar/Parmesan apparently goes well with Chardonnay for "the world's easiest cheese board."

"We make wines for people to enjoy anytime and anyplace — just like Cheez-It," Landvoigt explained. "I create wines that run the spectrum of flavor — from crisp and bright to savory and spicy. From there, I looked for combinations that complement the real cheese found in each flavor of Cheez-It to make the perfect pairing."

But don't forget the person down in packaging who made the box. They're the real hero in all of this!