Wine and Workout Retreats

Of all the wonderful things we think of pairing with wine, exercise isn’t among them. Historically, alcohol and exercise have been either/or propositions. Drinking before working out can cause an oxygen shortage, interfere with metabolizing carbs into energy, and prevent muscles from repairing themselves. That’s the bad news.   The good news is that, as it turns out, you can indeed exercise and drink on the same day—and sometimes even in the course of a single yoga class (though for the most part, we’d recommend drinking the wine after you do the workout). In recent years, a slew of health retreats around the country have started recognizing the mindfulness connection between savoring great wine and finding yourself during a restorative workout—and they’re exploring interesting ways to celebrate the combination.   Here, we find the top hotels and vineyards around the country that combine workouts and wine in a deliciously relaxing setup.—Nadine Jolie Courtney

Hyatt Regency, Indian Wells, California

Aqua Serena Spa, at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells, offers a Vino and Vinyasa private yoga class that combines movements and yoga principles like breath, balance, and flexibility, with a wine tasting (during class!) designed to heighten the senses of smell, taste, and sight. By the end of class, you’ve both moved through several poses and knocked back some delicious California reds and whites. hyatt.com

Liana Estates, Napa, California

A one-hour yoga class for beginners and experts alike, Bubbles and Yoga at Liana Estates—a brand-new Napa Valley winery sprawling over 100 acres and from the daughters behind Peju winery—takes students through asanas before providing a local Carneros Bento Box Brunch and Liana Bubbles immediately following the class. lianaestates.com

Montage Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina

Set within a nature preserve in South Carolina Low Country, the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort offers two fun options for sporty drinkers: Croquet and Rose or Croquet and Chardonnay. As guests and residents are guided by the resort’s Professional Croquet instructor—yes, that’s a real job—the sommelier picks a variety of wines for tasting in between whacks of the ball. montagehotels.com

Marquis Los Cabos, Los Cabos, Mexico

Mexico’s adults-only, all-suite Marquis Los Cabos has a beloved class called Sunset Stretching, with an instructor leading guests through yoga on the beachfront lawn. Immediately following the class, guests head to a wine pairing with live saxophone music. marquisloscabos.com

Raptor Ridge, Newberg, Oregon

Every Tuesday in the Chehalem Mountains area of the Willamette Valley, Raptor Ridge’s owner Annie Shull hosts Yoga in the Vines, a mind-opening meditation practice including Vinyasa flow, followed by a private tasting of Raptor Ridge wines paired with small bites from Nourishment Food and Yoga. raptorridgewinery.com

ART Hotel, Denver, Colorado

Downtown Denver’s ART Hotel has partnered with CorePower Yoga on a class called Vinyasa and Mimosas. Every other Saturday, the hotel offers a complimentary hour-long vinyasa class on the rooftop terrace, followed by $10 bottomless Mimosas at their FIRE restaurant. thearthotel.com

Rosewood CordeValle, San Martin, California

Golfers at Rosewood CordeValle resort in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains can sign up for a Sips and Tips class: an hour-long instruction on achieving the perfect golf swing, paired with signature cocktails. After the session, the party continues with a wine tasting at Clos LaChance, the on-property vineyard and winery. rosewoodhotels.com

The Lodge at Vail, A RockResort, Vail, Colorado

Steps from Gondola One in Vail Village, The Lodge at Vail does a weekly Restore + Rosé yoga class at the hotel’s Movement Studio. Following a 50-minute class, hotel guests raise a glass of rose and enjoy treats from The Lodge at Vail’s executive Chef Rudy Williams. rockresorts.com

Wolffer Estate Vineyard, Sagaponack, New York

From July through October, Wolffer Estate in the Hamptons features a weekly outdoor class called Yoga in the Vines, where guests work their way through a 90-minute series of poses before sipping Bellinis in the winery’s vineyard. wolffer.com

Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona

Following an hour-long Wine & Unwind yoga session on the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale’s Fountain Terrace lawn—which takes place as local guitarist Alex Hristov serenades yogis with Flamenco and modern world tunes—guests mingle over a complimentary glass of wine. fourseasons.com

RiverPlace, Portland, Oregon

An evening yoga session during a full moon, the Full Moon yoga class hosted by Portland’s RiverPlace provides guests with a glass of RiverPlace pinot noir created by local Patton Valley Vineyard in Willamette Valley. On Sunday mornings at 9 a.m., the hotel also hosts yoga with a post-workout mimosa. riverplacehotel.com

Hotel Palomar Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Every Monday at 6 p.m., Philadelphia’s Hotel Palomar features an Asanas and Aperitifs yoga class led by local collective Philly Yoga Factory. Following class, guests move next door to Square 1682 for a complimentary glass of wine or beer. hotelpalomar-philadelphia.com

Duck Walk Vineyards, Water Mill, New York

Once a month, a certified yoga instructor at the 140 acre Duck Walk Vineyards in Southhampton, New York takes students through a class called Vinyasa Yoga: The Beauty of it All, followed by wine tasting of the winery’s Pinot Meurier or Merlot at the end of class. $28 per person for non-members. duckwalk.com

Blackberry Farm, Walland, Tennessee

Tennessee’s luxurious gastronomy retreat Blackberry Farm offers a Deep Healing Woods Yoga class, featuring outdoor yoga in the Tennessee woods to reflect on nature through breathing. Clients who request it can follow the class with a private wine tasting from Blackberry Farm’s 160,000 wine cellar, accompanied by a sommelier. blackberryfarm.com

21c Museum Hotels

In its Cincinnati and Lexington outposts, the boutique art hotel chain 21c Museum Hotels offers Barre with Art: a bi-weekly barre exercise class held on Saturdays where guests can do a barre fitness class and then hit the bar together for a mimosa. Classes are led by certified instructors from barre3 in Cincinnati and Elle Fitness in Lexington, and the mimosa is included in the $10 class fee. 21cmuseumhotels.com

Palmer Vineyards, Riverhead, New York

Every Sunday at 11 a.m. through September 25th, Palmer Vineyards—one of the original wineries on the North Fork of Long Island—hosts a Yoga in the Vines class with certified instructors leading practitioners through poses in the vineyard. The class costs $25 per person, and includes a glass of wine, beer, or mimosa as the reward at the end. palmervineyards.com

Castoro Cellars, Templeton, California

Just outside Paso Robles, Castoro Cellars does a monthly Vinyasa Yoga and Champagne Brunch in the fields of their family-run 750-acre estate, led by yoga instructor Lauren Harvey. Castoro also offers Adventure Day Retreats, combining yoga, massage, acupuncture, food, and a VIP wine tasting. castorocellars.com 

Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico

Mexico’s Banyan Tree Mayakoba recently launched a new B*FIT Wellness Program with an experienced personal trainer, pilates and yoga instructor, which allows guests to take a private training session of their choice before setting up a wine or tequila tasting to learn about the drink’s history, manufacturing, aging and flavors. banyantree.com

The Westin Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas, Maui

Spa Helani at The Westin Kā‘anapali features a Yoga & Cocktail series incorporating live music and yoga with a local instructor. After class, guests down a seasonal drink—a recent summer event was Namaste and Chardonnay, and in December guests can participate in Namaste and Nog. Each session is $15, including the cocktail, and $5 from each ticket gets donated to Women Helping Women Maui. westinkaanapali.com

Casa Rondena, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque’s popular high desert winery Casa Rondena regularly hosts both Pilates & Wine and Yoga & Wine classes, either inside the winery’s great hall or in their open-air courtyard.  Following pilates or yoga, guests visit the private on-site 1629 Club for wine tastings and food. casarondena.com

