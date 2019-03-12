4 Sancerre Alternatives: Try These Bottles From Lesser-Known Wine Regions

Thanks to Sancerre’s unstoppable popularity, the prices for this Loire white keep rising, particularly for top producers. (As one wine importer told me, “Basically, finding Sancerre under $20 that doesn’t taste like swamp water is becoming harder and harder.”) Since I’m all for avoiding swamp water in my glass, it’s great that Sancerre isn’t the only Loire Valley region specializing in Sauvignon Blanc. Savvy wine shoppers should look for value in lesser-known AOCs like Menetou-Salon, Coteaux du Giennois, Reuilly, Touraine, and Quincy. These four wines are a great start.

2017 Domaine Fournier Père Et Fils Sauvignon Blanc ($16)

Fournier is a top Sancerre estate, but their secret buy is this basic Loire Sauvignon Blanc—it’s a killer deal, full of zesty goose- berry and light herbal flavors.

2017 Clément Et Florian Berthier Coteaux Du Giennois Blanc ($17)

The little-known Coteaux du Giennois lies about an hour north of Sancerre. While its wines can be hard to find, this herbal, citrus-pithy white shows they’re worth hunting for.

2017 Domaine Mérieau L’arpent Des Vaudons Touraine ($15)

Ripe grapefruit flavors and a smoky finish make this Sauvignon Blanc impossible not to love. (Mérieau’s other Sauvignon bottling, Les Hexagonales, is also a great buy.)

2017 Domaine Pellé Menetou-Salon Morogues ($26)

A light honeyed scent and lots of lime-citrus freshness are the hallmarks of this Sauvignon from a fourth-generation estate in Menetou-Salon, just west of Sancerre.