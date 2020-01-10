Chardonnay

15 California Chardonnays to Drink Now

From golden apple and spice to flint-on-steel flavors, there’s more to these California whites than you might imagine.
Chardonnay Pairings

Drawing from a wealth of hearty recipes and the expertise of sommeliers, we matched up seasonal dishes and delicious wine.
A Chardonnay for Relaxing on the Couch

This lightly oaked Chardonnay is delicious with or without food.
Buttery Chardonnays Will Always Have a Place in Lydia Shire’s Heart

When it comes to Chardonnay, chef Lydia Shire of Boston’s Scampo likes them big, American and buttery.
Wine 101: Chardonnay & White Burgundy

Chardonnay—grown in almost every wine-producing country in the world—is a ubiquitous grape that creates widely varied wines.
A Chardonnay and Cheese Party

Chardonnay Wine: A Delicious Value

There's plenty of cheap, bad Chardonnay in the world, but F&W's Ray Isle finds more than a dozen delicious values, in both bottles and boxes.
Five Terrific Chablis

F&W’s Ray Isle tracks down terrific deals from Chablis, a classic source of subtle, largely-unoaked Chardonnays.
Best American Wines $15 & Under: Chardonnay

On the Chardonnay Trail

