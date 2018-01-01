White wine is much more than red wine’s summer sister. That’s not to say that on a hot day we don’t love a glass of refreshing, easy-drinking Vinho Verde or Pinot Gris (wines that the French call vins de soif—literally “wines of thirst”), but white wines can also be complex and expressive. Think of the layered flavors in a white Bordeaux or the tantalizing floral acidity of a dry Riesling. Whether we choose a bottle that’s honeyed and mellow or bright and crisp, white wines are a go-to for parties. They’re food-friendly and tend to be easier on the wallet than reds, in part because great whites can be enjoyed younger. For a list of white wine superstars, the best wines for beating the heat and a handbook to the world’s benchmark whites, check out our F&W guide to white wine.