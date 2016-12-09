Where to Drink Now in Nashville

Sommelier and wine bar owner Mattie Jackson shares her favorite places to drink in Nashville.

Rolf and Daughters

“It’s got the city’s best pasta and around  20 wines by the glass, mostly French  and Italian boutique producers. My go-to  is the Borgo San Daniele Friulano.” rolf anddaughters.com.

Butchertown Hall

“This is a beer spot,  but the short wine list is intriguing, with obscure varieties that are also exceptional values. The Les Rocailles Jacquère ($9 a glass) is a savory, spunky white from France’s Savoie area.” butchertownhall.com.

Chauhan Ale & Masala House

“Wine isn’t the focus here, but it frames  the sweet and spicy Indian flavors so  well. I usually go for off-dry whites like  Dr. Loosen Riesling  or Jardin en Fleurs Vouvray.” chauhan nashville.com.

Bearded Iris Brewing Taproom

“The owners toy with aging beer in a variety of wine and whiskey barrels to marry different flavors. I also like Lady Friend,  a dry, tart petit saison style—the Muscadet of beers.” beardediris brewing.com.

Bastion

“This trailer park–style cocktail bar has daily punches and a single dish on the bar menu: nachos. I go in  a baseball cap and drink highbrow cocktails like the Keelboat King, its riff on a Boulevardier.” bastionnashville.com.

