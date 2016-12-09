Where to Drink Now in Nashville

“It’s got the city’s best pasta and around 20 wines by the glass, mostly French and Italian boutique producers. My go-to is the Borgo San Daniele Friulano.” rolf anddaughters.com.
2 of 5Courtesy of Butchertown Hall
Butchertown Hall
“This is a beer spot, but the short wine list is intriguing, with obscure varieties that are also exceptional values. The Les Rocailles Jacquère ($9 a glass) is a savory, spunky white from France’s Savoie area.” butchertownhall.com.
3 of 5Courtesy of Chauhan Ale & Masala House
Chauhan Ale & Masala House
“Wine isn’t the focus here, but it frames the sweet and spicy Indian flavors so well. I usually go for off-dry whites like Dr. Loosen Riesling or Jardin en Fleurs Vouvray.”chauhan nashville.com.
4 of 5Courtesy of A. Togrye
Bearded Iris Brewing Taproom
“The owners toy with aging beer in a variety of wine and whiskey barrels to marry different flavors. I also like Lady Friend, a dry, tart petit saison style—the Muscadet of beers.” beardediris brewing.com.
“This trailer park–style cocktail bar has daily punches and a single dish on the bar menu: nachos. I go in a baseball cap and drink highbrow cocktails like the Keelboat King, its riff on a Boulevardier.” bastionnashville.com.
