Best Wineries to Visit in Temecula Valley
Temecula Valley, within an hour’s drive of San Diego, Palm Springs or Orange County, bills itself as Southern California’s Wine Country. Though it got a later start than its better known northern California counterparts—pioneers like Mount Palomar and Callaway set up shop in the late 1960s—the Temecula Valley today is home to nearly 40 wineries. There is also a thriving “wine country” scene here with resorts, restaurants, tours and activities geared toward wine tourism. The scenery alone is a draw, with rolling hills and seasonal snow-capped peaks. Many Temecula wineries take advantage of the grape-loving warm days and cool nights (many wineries are at altitude and affected by the Pacific Ocean fogs and breezes) to produce extensive portfolios of different wines. There is surely something here for everyone’s taste. —Richard Nalley