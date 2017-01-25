Best Wineries to Visit in Temecula Valley

Brothers-in-law Lawrie Lipton and Mark Mansfield have a big-picture view of wine country life, which includes their lively, fruit-forward wines (nearly 20 bottlings), plus two tasting venues, both of which integrate live music and art into the visitor experience. The Lorimar Loft in Old Town Temecula provides six tastes for $14 and music Friday and Saturday nights. The winery facility itself, out in the vineyards and orange groves, expands the offerings considerably. Drop-in tastings are $14-$18 for your choice of six wines, or the guided Reserve Tasting is $25. There are also several tour options, up to the Soprano ($149), which includes tastings and an hour-long cellar and vineyard tour for two (book at least 48 hours ahead). The winery also has an extensive slate of concerts, plus the Pairings restaurant on weekends (the Pairings food truck has also attracted a following). lorimarwinery.com