5 Stylish New Wine Tools

This workhorse opener (pictured) is our favorite: It has a nifty double hinge that makes easy work of pulling corks. And, at this price, you can buy a few to keep in your kitchen, office and, heck, overnight bag. $7; truefabrications.com.
If there’s a party in your future and you need to open lots of bottles in a flash, this lever-style opener is your new best friend. It pulls and ejects corks in three seconds flat. $50; rabbitwine.com.
Someone is always game to help finish a bottle in F&W’s Tasting Room. But at home, we rely on these stoppers to extend the life of sparkling or still wines by creating an airtight vacuum. $7; rabbitwine.com.
There’s no need to wait for a special occasion to open that expensive bottle you’ve been saving. This gadget lets you pour a single glass without removing the cork, so the rest of the bottle stays in perfect condition. $300; coravin.com.