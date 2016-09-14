Steal These Sommelier Hacks

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Want your  open bottles to last longer?  Don’t feel like getting spendy  on a decanter?  Here’s how  the pros roll.

Carson Demmond and Ray Isle
September 14, 2016

Save a wine's life.

Chicago-based Master Sommelier Alpana Singh pours leftover wine into small Snapple or Perrier bottles. “Less surface area means less exposure to air, which helps to preserve wines a day or two longer,” she says.

Kick the bucket. 

When guests order oysters, Andy Myers, wine director for chef José Andrés’s restaurants, skips the ice bucket and nestles  the wine bottle right into the crushed ice they’re served on.

Skip the crystal. 

The reason to decant wine is to expose it to air, not to give  it a style upgrade. When sommeliers don’t feel like splurging on cut crystal, they turn to everything from Mason  jars and flower vases to Chemex coffeemakers, seen here.

