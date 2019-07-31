This 'Star Trek' Wine Was Produced at the Actual Chateau Picard in France

Image zoom CBS Consumer Products / Trae Patton/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Star Trek has some of the most diehard fans on the planet (ever heard of a "Trekkie"?) meaning they're bombarded with plenty of branded products. We've seen Star Trek beers and Star Trek booze. But a new line of Star Trek wines features something special — a red made at the actual Chateau Picard.

The inaugural collection from Star Trek Wines includes two "limited edition" releases: a 2016 Chateau Picard Cru Bourgeois Bordeaux for $60 and a 2017 Special Reserve United Federation of Planets Old Vine Zinfandel for $50. The former is "from an estate in the heart of the world-renowned Saint-Estèphe region in France," featuring "an 85-percent Cabernet Sauvignon and 15-percent Merlot blend" that "spends 14 months in oak, 70% seasoned and 30% new." The latter is a massive 14.6-percent ABV blend of 87-percent Zinfandel, 12-percent Petit Sirah, and one-percent Syrah produced in California's Dry Creek and Russian River Valleys in Sonoma County. Both wines are produced under license from CBS Consumer Products by the company Wines That Rock, which, as the name implies, is best known for their music-themed wines from the likes of The Rolling Stones and KISS, but has also been behind branded wines for Downton Abbey and even NPR.

Image zoom CBS Consumer Products

But in the Star Trek collection, the Chateau Picard is the star of the show for a serendipitous reason. As Wines That Rock explains, "Fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation and the upcoming Star Trek: Picard series, which premieres in early 2020 exclusively on CBS All Access in the U.S., will recognize Chateau Picard as Jean-Luc Picard's family vineyard in France's La Barre region. However, Chateau Picard is also the name of an award-winning, multi-generational vineyard in the Bordeaux region of France." As such, the brand "teamed with the actual Chateau Picard vineyard to introduce the Star Trek Chateau Picard wine." Unlike a lot of branded wine, the coincidence makes for a pretty cool backstory.

Both wines are available exclusively at StarTrekWines.com. A limited-edition Collector Pack is, clearly, already sold out. (These are Trekkies we're talking about.) But don't worry: Wines That Rock says that more releases will be coming in the future.