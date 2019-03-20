Sichuan Food Wine Pairings: 10 Expert Wine Recommendations for 10 Popular Dishes

Pairing wine with spicy Sichuan dishes is not nearly as difficult as you might think. The key is to get away from the old idea that the best bottles to open are sweet ones—because while a sweet Riesling with a taut spine of acidity can often work, it’s far from a guarantee. And a bad sweet wine that lacks structure will simply fall apart at the table.

“People always think 'sweet wines with Chinese food'—I really don’t know why,” says Han Chiang, owner of the Han Dynasty restaurants in Philadelphia and New York. “Maybe because the only Chinese alcohol [most] Americans know is plum wine, which is basically Boone’s Farm mixed with NyQuil (all respect to NyQuil). The truth is that Sichuan food has so much flavor, so many complexities in our sauces, that a syrupy sweet wine doesn’t stand up.

"The combination of spices and oils makes a lot of the sweeter wines taste funky," Chiang says. "That just doesn’t happen with dry wines, where the food and drink actually complement each other as opposed to getting in the way."

Chiang recently expanded his restaurants’ wine program to focus more on these pairings. He also enlisted Lê, the brilliant, single-monikered owner of Hop Sing Laundromat in Philadelphia, to develop cocktails to pair with the menu. The matcha-and-vodka based Phat Phuc cocktail, for example—it means Lucky Buddha or Happy Buddha in Vietnamese—shaken with egg whites, helps re-set the palate between dishes. The response to both the wine and the cocktails alongside the food has been overwhelmingly positive, the restaurateur says—“With these cocktails for Han,” Lê says, “I worked with both flavor and texture to make sure that the food was framed perfectly."

Across the globe, at the Temple House Hotel’s Jing Bar in Chengdu, an ambitious wine program is leveraged for similar purposes: To frame the food in interesting, unexpected ways. Sandrone Nebbiolo and Chateau Lafite-Rothschild are both poured by the glass and by the bottle alongside Ridge MonteBello, an extensive selection of Champagne, and more.

The lesson is fairly straightforward, at Jing Bar, Han Dynasty, and Sichuan-style restaurants wherever you find yourself: Consider every aspect of a plate, from its sauce and level of spice heat to how it was cooked.

Here are 10 popular Sichuan-style dishes, listed alphabetically, that you’re likely to encounter on menus in the U.S., along with recommendations for widely-available wines that will tend to work well with them.