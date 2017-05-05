7 Delicious Rosé Wines for Mother's Day

Always a question, isn’t it, what to get mom for Mother’s Day? My brother and I, for instance, in a fit of 9- and 7-year-old genius, once got my mother a mushroom farm for this holiday. It was a cardboard box of dirt. You were supposed to park it in a closet for two months, and then, wonder of wonders, you’d have a heaping helping of tasty shrooms (the edible kind, not the hallucinogenic ones).

My mother, while taken aback, adopted a cheerful expression while accepting this somewhat agrarian gesture of love. However, I think she would have been happier then—and I know she’d be happier now—if I just got her a couple of bottles of rosé.

Yes, it’s a bit of a cliché getting mom some pink wine; rather like buying dad a bottle of Scotch. But who cares: Rosé is great, it’s mind-bendingly popular right now, and mom can pop open a couple of bottles on the porch while playing canasta with her friends, assuming anyone still plays canasta. And if you really want to go long, you could surprise her with a matching pink corkscrew, for instance, or (depending on her politics) a pink pussy hat—I suggest this metal-stud spiked one, especially if mom happens to spend her off-hours riding a Harley. Or, somewhat less controversially, you could just get her a pair of these fine Riedel rosé wine glasses ($69), specifically designed to amplify the pleasures found in a glass of pink Provençal wine.

Of course, you should also buy her a bottle of two of actual wine, like one of the seven I've recommended below. Or you could ignore all this advice and just get her a mushroom farm. I mean, she’s still going to love you no matter what you get her—because that’s what moms are for, right?

2016 Faustino VII Rosado ($11)

One of Rioja’s most historic bodegas produces this deep pink, ebulliently fruity rosé from the local Tempranillo grape.

2016 Sterling Vintner’s Collection Rosé ($12)

A grab-bag of grape varieties—Syrah, Tempranillo, Zinfandel—goes into this juicy, fairly full-bodied rosé. Chill it way down.

2016 Villa des Anges Old Vine Rosé ($12)

Light bodied and crisp, this pale pink wine is made entirely from the Cinsault variety, from vines in southern France’s Pays D’Oc region.

2016 Rosé de Printemps Côtes de Provence ($15)

Wine importer Harry Root and cocktail-guru Brooks Reitz collaborated on this vibrant, watermelon-scented wine—they tracked down the coolest part of Provence and contracted with the local co-op to create their ideal rosé.

2016 Castello di Bossi Rosato Toscana ($18)

Lest one think the French have a monopoly on excellent pink wine, this lightly spicy version, made from a blend of Sangiovese and Cabernet Sauvignon, comes from a noted Chianti estate.

2016 Les Muraires Douce Vie Tentation Côtes de Provence Rosé ($19)

French wine magnate Bernard Magrez produces this supple, berry-inflected Provençal rosé when he’s not tending to his much grander Bordeaux estates.

2016 Azores Wine Company Rosé Volcanico ($22)

Proof perhaps that every wine region on earth is now producing rosé, this savory, complex wine, full of sweet berry fruit, comes from the Azores islands, 1,000 miles west of Portugal in the middle of the Atlantic.