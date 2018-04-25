New Sauvignon Blanc Gose Combines Two Signature Summer Drinks

Not that you can’t drink a massive Cabernet Sauvignon or Imperial Stout when it’s hot, but some wines and beers simply scream “Summer!” more than others. In the wine department, with its bright citrus and/or green notes, Sauvignon Blanc has long been recognized as one of the best pairings for sunny weather. More recently, for beer enthusiasts, the once rare German style known as gose has emerged as a modern American craft beer favorite, packing a sour, salty edge that goes surprisingly well with a little sweat. Now, in what is likely a first, Connecticut’s Two Roads Brewing is bringing these two great summer drinks together into one canned package: a Sauvignon Blanc Gose.

Brewed as a part of its ongoing Tanker Truck Sour Series, Two Roads ferments this gose-style beer with the addition of Sauvignon Blanc grapes and then kettle-sours it in a former milk tanker parked at the brewery in Stratford – used as a way to keep souring bacteria outside of Two Roads production facility. As Two Roads explains, the result is a beer-wine hybrid that matches “the crisp, mineral, tropical fruit and gooseberry flavors you expect from Sauvignon Blanc … with the salty, refreshing tartness of a gose.”

Hybrids like this are on trend these days—DogfishHead just released its own version—but even though mixing two buzzworthy summer beverages like Sauvignon Blanc and gose makes for a great backstory, Two Roads Master Brewer Phil Markowski said he had more in mind than simply stirring together two well-known drinks. “We are always on the lookout for novel high-acid fruits that lend themselves to use in a gose, and Sauvignon Blanc grapes definitely fit the bill,” he said. “I first experimented with brewing wine grapes back in 1996 so I am thrilled to be launching this wine grape-brewed beer some 22 years later.”

Meanwhile, Markowski hopes both wine fans and beer drinkers will be able to find something to appreciate in this unique beverage.

“I expect that a wine drinker will be pleasantly surprised to taste a gose-style beer in general – noting its difference to most other beer styles as well as finding comfort in its familiar acidic flavor profile,” he told us via email. “A professed beer drinker I hope would react in a way that would say, ‘Now that’s cool; a beer that uses wine grapes!’ helping them reconsider the limits of what constitutes ‘beer.’ Sometimes people can get polarized in their drinking preferences and if our Sauvignon Blanc Gose can blur the lines and help people think differently about their ‘favorite’ beverage then I consider that an accomplishment.”

Two Roads Sauvignon Blanc Gose, which clocks in at an easy-drinking 4.8 percent ABV, officially launches today, a limited release that will be available on draft or in four-packs of 16-ounce cans.