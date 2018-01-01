Sake is a Japanese rice wine brewed in a similar style to beer. It’s typically served slightly warm in a porcelain bottle, used ceremonially in Japan throughout the year. We think it makes a lovely accompaniment to Asian-influenced dishes, and we also love to add sake to fresh mussels, marinated beef ribs and steamed chicken. Marinate strip steak in a sake-based sauce along with garlic, mirin, shredded carrot and soy sauce. This marinade is perfectly intense, and gets a hint of sweetness from the carrot. Sake also pairs wonderfully with seafood. Toss enoki mushrooms with sake, rice vinegar, garlic and ginger for a savory side dish that’s incredible alongside seared tilapia. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s excellent guide to sake.