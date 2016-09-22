5 Rule-Breaking Winemakers to Know

These five talents are crafting rule-breaking wines in some very unlikely places. 

Carson Demmond and Ray Isle
September 22, 2016

Angela Osborne: A Tribute to Grace, California

Osborne’s approach to findinga great Grenache vineyard?Go way off the beaten path. Forher that means planting vines on a mountain in a far corner of Santa Barbara County.

Sean O'Keefe: Mari Vineyards, Michigan

His wines are proving that  the Old Mission Peninsula—jutting out near Traverse City—belongs among the world’s great Riesling terroirs. 

Deirdre Heekin: La Garagista, Vermont

Heekin has shown  she can grow grapes (biodynamically,  no less) in Vermont’s often frosty climes, producing vibrant whites, reds and rosés. 

Mac Forbes: Mac Forbes Wines, Australia

Forget super-ripe Shiraz—Yarra Valley star Forbes’s elegant, restrained Pinot Noirs and delicate Chardonnays can rival some of Burgundy’s finest. 

Dominik Huber: Terroir al Limit, Spain

Driven by his Burgundian sensibility, Huber creates single-plot, old-vine bottlings that reveal that the Priorat’s wines can be graceful and aromatic  as well as dense and powerful.

