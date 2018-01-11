Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Rumored Wedding Winery Sells Bottles for Under $18

Interest in British wine has skyrocketed in recent years, in part because British wines – particularly British sparkling wines – have gotten significantly better in recent years with some experts suggesting that English bubbly can now rival its French counterparts and even major brands like the Champagne producer Taittinger getting into the British wine biz. In an effort to highlight the strides made by English wine producers, in 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly served vino from Kent’s Chapel Down Winery at their royal wedding and now, rumor has it that the same producer will be served for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding as well.

Though like most wineries, Chapel Down has a range of offerings, as the Daily Mail reports, those interested in getting at least a taste of royalty can purchase Chapel Down’s cheapest white for just £13 – or under $18 a bottle – or a bottle of the winery’s classic sparkling Brut for just £24 – or about $32. According to the Mail, both Chapel Down and Kensington Palace declined to comment on speculation of what sparklers the wedding might feature, and apparently Chapel Down wasn’t even willing to confirm their involvement in William and Kate’s wedding. However, the winery did tip its hand just a bit, telling the paper that it was “fantastic to be associated with the royal family.”

Though Harry’s choice of wine might be a nod to his brother’s wedding, in general, the younger prince has been choosing to do things a bit differently than William’s more ballyhooed affair. Unlike William and Kate’s Westminster Abbey event, Harry and Meghan’s May 19 nuptials will take place at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. And the couple has already stated that they plan to go in their own unique direction when it comes to the wedding cake, reportedly opting to have the first royal wedding cake made from bananas.