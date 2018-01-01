Forget the sticky-sweet "White Zin" of decades past. Zinfandel, the great American red, is staging a comeback. With its juicy, berry-like fruit and tobacco-and-spice fragrance, it’s easy to love and even easier to drink. What’s more—the variety makes up a substantial portion of California’s heritage vineyard plantings, with some vines older than 125 years still producing structured, characterful wines. (And who doesn’t love a little bottled history?) Due to its forward profile, Zinfandel can handle bold flavors that might overpower a subtler wine, so it’s a great pairing option for everything from loaded burgers to Indian curries.