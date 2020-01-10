Syrah

6 Northern Rhône Syrahs to Drink with Lamb (and All the Time)

These winter warming wines are now more eminently drinkable than ever.
Syrah Pairings

A guide to matching fragrant Syrah wines with delicious meals, from Carolina pulled pork to lamb ragout with olives and peppers.
Wine 101: Syrah & Shiraz

No grape scores higher on the intensity meter than Syrah.
Best American Wines $15 & Under: Syrah & Petite Sirah

After tasting more than 300 affordable American wines, Senior Editor Ray Isle reports on his most exciting Syrah and Petite Sirah finds.Additional research by Megan Krigbaum
