In Tuscany, Sangiovese is a way of life. The key grape variety in the region’s internationally famous appellations, like Chianti, Brunello di Montalcino and Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, it produces tart cherry- and herb-scented wines that range from lithe and quaffable to structured and ageworthy. It’s also versatile at the table, pairing effortlessly with everything from seafood pastas and poultry to salumi and steaks. So recognizable is the name Sangiovese that it may come as a surprise that the grape is rarely grown outside of Italy. The one major exception? Corsica. There, under the pseudonym Nielluccio, it’s often blended with Sciaccarello to produce bright, firm and floral reds. Here, a peek at our favorite Sangiovese producers.