Blauburgunder, Spätburgunder, Morillon, Pinot Nero—these are all Pinot Noir by another name. The grape’s most noteworthy home is Burgundy, where it’s single handedly responsible for all of the red wine produced—from Grand Crus like Chambertin, Echézeaux and Richebourg down to basic (albeit delicious) Bourgogne Rouge. There, Pinot Noir makes a strong case for bigger not being better. Rather than fruit density and heft, it’s known for its delicate texture, cherry scents and extraordinary capacity to reflect the terroir in which it’s grown. So nuanced, mineral and haunting are some of these famous wines that other regions around the world have followed suit. Great versions can be found in Germany’s Baden, Italy’s Alto Adige and New Zealand’s Central Otago. In the Americas, terrific bottlings can be found in Chile, Canada, California, Oregon and New York’s Finger Lakes.