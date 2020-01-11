Malbec

25 Bottles of Argentine Malbec to Drink Right Now

Whether you're drinking for Malbec World Day or just looking for a solid bottle to pair with dinner, these wines won't do you wrong.
Malbec Pairings

Malbec won’t be overshadowed by sweet-spicy barbecue sauces. Malbec, Shiraz, and Côtes-du-Rhône are big and bold enough to drink with foods brushed with heavily spiced barbecue sauces.
A Malbec That Speaks French

A beverage director at a South American restaurant reveals that one of her favorite inexpensive Malbecs is not actually South American.
Is Malbec Next for Long Island?

