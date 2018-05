Best $20-and-Under Fall Red Wines

This is one of my favorite value reds of the year. Although the 2015 vintage is associated with this wine, that’s because it was bottled in 2015. This mostly-Grenache-based wine is actually an assemblage (blend) of multiple vintages, with some wine in the cuvée dating back to 1999. Totally compelling, with complex aromas of dried violets and licorice, cinnamon and spice. The palate is awash in black cherry and strawberry compote, earthy notes, and has excellent tannic grip. A savory finish reveals layers of fried florals and spice.