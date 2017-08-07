Best $15-and-Under Wines

Aging in stainless steel keeps this southern Rhône red’s focus on juicy, ripe plum flavors.

Tangy berry flavors define this charming entry-level Sangiovese.

2016 Bibi Graetz Casamatta Toscana ($12)

Made from Sangiovese, Graetz’s entry-level red is a super value, with lush, energetic plum and cherry flavors.

Made from young vines, this overachieving, unoaked red brims with juicy red fruit and food-friendly acidity.

Named for a 19th-century plow invented in South Australia, this fresh wine is berry-driven.

Grapes from Wrattonbully and Langhorne Creek contribute to this fleshy Shiraz marked by chocolate and black cherry.

2015 Foxglove Paso Robles Zinfandel ($13)

The juicy wild berry and herb flavors in this great-value Zinfandel finish with tart acidity.

A blend of Syrah, Grenache, Cinsaut and Cabernet, this elegant rosé is marked by strawberry and watermelon flavors.

With soft red currant flavors and a subtle sweetness, this is an immensely drinkable rosé.

2016 Indaba Western Cape Chenin Blanc ($10)

Lemon-lime and herb flavors mark this refreshing white.

This low-priced gem is packed with green apple and citrus.

A great value; full of satiny quince, nut and apple flavors.

2016 Mulderbosch Stellenbosch Chenin Blanc ($12)

Bursting with intense zesty lime and green apple flavors.

The addition of some Auxerrois contributes a bit of fruitiness to this racy, citrusy Pinot Blanc.

There’s an appealing green apple note amid citrus flavors.

A fragrant, floral blend of five grapes, with soft apricot tones.