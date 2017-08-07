Best $15-and-Under Wines

Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle picked these exceptional bargain bottles from F&W’s Wine Guide.
2015 Delas Freres Côtes du Ventoux ($9)
Aging in stainless steel keeps this southern Rhône red’s focus on juicy, ripe plum flavors.
2015 Badia a Coltibuono Cetamura Chianti ($16)
Tangy berry flavors define this charming entry-level Sangiovese.
2016 Bibi Graetz Casamatta Toscana ($12)
Made from Sangiovese, Graetz’s entry-level red is a super value, with lush, energetic plum and cherry flavors.
2016 Valle Reale Vigne Nuove Montepulciano d'Abruzzo ($13)
Made from young vines, this overachieving, unoaked red brims with juicy red fruit and food-friendly acidity.
2016 d'Arenberg The Stump Jump McLaren Vale Grenache-Shiraz-Mourvèdre ($10)
Named for a 19th-century plow invented in South Australia, this fresh wine is berry-driven.
2014 Woop Woop South Australia Shiraz ($12)
Grapes from Wrattonbully and Langhorne Creek contribute to this fleshy Shiraz marked by chocolate and black cherry.
2015 Foxglove Paso Robles Zinfandel ($13)
The juicy wild berry and herb flavors in this great-value Zinfandel finish with tart acidity.
2016 Bieler Père et Fils Sabine Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence Rosé ($12)
A blend of Syrah, Grenache, Cinsaut and Cabernet, this elegant rosé is marked by strawberry and watermelon flavors.
2017 Mulderbosch Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé ($10)
With soft red currant flavors and a subtle sweetness, this is an immensely drinkable rosé.
2016 Indaba Western Cape Chenin Blanc ($10)
Lemon-lime and herb flavors mark this refreshing white.
NV Segura Viudas Brut Reserva Cava ($9)
This low-priced gem is packed with green apple and citrus.
2015 King Estate Acrobat Oregon Pinot Gris ($14)
A great value; full of satiny quince, nut and apple flavors.
2016 Mulderbosch Stellenbosch Chenin Blanc ($12)
Bursting with intense zesty lime and green apple flavors.
2016 Trimbach Alsace Pinot Blanc ($12)
The addition of some Auxerrois contributes a bit of fruitiness to this racy, citrusy Pinot Blanc.
2015 Ken Forrester Petit Stellenbosch Chenin Blanc ($5)
There’s an appealing green apple note amid citrus flavors.
2016 Hugel et Fils Gentil Alsace ($10)
A fragrant, floral blend of five grapes, with soft apricot tones.