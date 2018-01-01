Barolo is arguably Italy’s most sought after wine, and that’s because it’s among the most elegant, expressive and ageworthy in the world. From a picturesque and hilly stretch of the Piedmont region (famous also for white Alba truffles), it gets its hallmark scents of roses, tar and cherries from its signature grape, Nebbiolo. It’s a variety that has fine, grippy tannins, a brick-red hue, and an uncanny ability to pick up subtleties in terroir such that many Barolos are now bottled as single-vineyard, or “cru” wines. Due to these distinguished characteristics, top wines often sell for triple-digit prices. For a taste of the best, look to producers like Elio Altare, Ceretto, Giacomo Conterno and Bruno Giacosa. But you also don’t need to shell out wads of cash to experience the joys of Piedmontese wine. Here, Ray Isle shares his advice on how to find the best value Nebbiolo.