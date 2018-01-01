It’s a good time to be a fan of red wine. Not only have doctors approved it as part of a heart-healthy diet, but from Argentina to Sardinia, vineyards are producing delicious new vintages and reviving lost varietals. Red wine gets its color because the grape juice is left in contact with the skins. After that, much depends on the grape, the terroir and the winemaker: red wine can be fruity or dry, full- or light-bodied. Whether you prefer a juicy New World Cabernet Sauvignon or a traditional, easy-drinking Côtes du Rhône from France, F&W’s guide to red wine will help you choose the right bottle to match your meal. It also includes guides to reds by region, editors’ picks for value wines, plus tips and recipes for when you want to use your wine for cooking.