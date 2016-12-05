Best Paso Robles Wineries to Visit

Located about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area (AVA) takes in a sprawling, western landscape of rolling hills, rugged mountainsides and Pacific Ocean coastline. The area is so large and diverse that it now encompasses 11 smaller AVAs, including the Adelaida District and Templeton Gap District.   Sun- and heat-loving Zinfandel was Paso Robles’ first calling card, and some of the state’s best are still found here. A second wave of wine production in the region saw Bordeaux varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon come to prominence. But recent years have seen the  burgeoning prestige of what is known as the “Westside”—west of the town of Paso Robles itself—where the flat plains east of town give way to the steep hillsides of the Coast Range, and temperatures are moderated. These vineyards are among those that have led the charge for the Rhône-style wines, like Syrah, Viognier and blends featuring Grenache and Mourvedre, that are enchanting many wine lovers. In the southwest, the fog and Pacific breezes coming through the Templeton Gap, have influenced the vineyards, which produce wines—including Pinot Noirs—that have a cool climate freshness and acidity.   There are many tasting rooms right downtown in the charming town of Paso Robles itself, but the scenic beauty of the area—and attractions like the Hearst Castle at San Simeon and Morro Bay—make it worthwhile to get out on the roads and take it all in. —Richard Nalley

1 of 19 © Trevor Povah

Adelaida Vineyards & Winery

Family owned Adelaida is one of Paso’s pioneers, established in 1981, and a case study for winemaking at altitude—its 157 acres of vineyard lie on soil that’s situated at 1,400-2,000 feet. Visitors experience the impressive altitude firsthand, driving up to the hilltop tasting room. Though best known for its Rhône wines, Adelaida makes an array of other wines, including Pinot Noir and Cabernet, and pours a generous selection in the tasting room ($10). Book ahead for special experiences like the vineyard tour that culminates with a tailgate picnic at 2,300 feet ($50). adelaida.com

2 of 19 © Broken Earth Winery

Broken Earth Winery

This sprawling property, with its 520 acres of vines planted to a range of grapes, including Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, was originally known as Rancho Tierra Rejada (Land of the Worked Earth). Today’s work can be sampled at the tasting room, which offers a range of flights, plus a custom label program—the staff will help you design your own personalized bottle. The café, open 10-5, Wednesday through Sunday, serves, among other treats, Australian meat and vegetable pies, including a “meat and sausage brekkie pie.” brokenearthwinery.com

3 of 19 © Chaz Roberts

Daou Vineyards & Winery

The French-born Daou brothers, Georges and Daniel, have become leading lights in the Paso Robles AVA thanks to the success of triple-digit-priced flagship reds like Patrimony and Soul of a Lion. Fortunately, the winery also produces well-received, somewhat less expensive wines, which can be tried out at the panoramic “Tasting Room in the Sky,” high up in the westside’s Adelaida sub-region. Reservations aren’t required, but are strongly recommended for tasting samplers like the entry-level, $40 Proprietor’s Wine Flight, which on a recent day offered three premium Bordeaux-style blends. daouvineyards.com

4 of 19 © Eberle Winery

Eberle Winery

Gary Eberle was a Paso pioneer who worked for his family winery back in the 1970s before establishing his own operation back in 1984. It is very much a family firm, with son Chris in the cellar and Gary himself often in the tasting room shaking hands with visitors. Eberle wine, with its familiar golden boar on the label, is probably best known for Zins, but whites like the Viognier and Rhône blend Côtes du Robles Blanc are very much worth checking out. Visitors can enjoy the wines either under the sky—order a picnic on the deck—or underground: tours of the wine caves leave every half hour. eberlewinery.com

5 of 19 © Brittany App Photography

Epoch Estate Wines

This historic wine estate on York Mountain combines the legacies of a restored 1882 winery and 350 acres of the vineyard owned by Ignacy Paderewski, a legendary pianist and Polish patriot in the early 20th century. Revitalized in 2004 by a young geologist couple, it is a work in progress—the current tasting room is in a fancy trailer—worth visiting not only for the well-regarded Rhône-style red blends (Epoch Estate, Veracity) but for the gorgeous mountain site and history. epochwines.com

6 of 19 © RS Photo

Field Recordings

Andrew Jones is one of those march-to-his-own-drummer personalities that keep California wine so intriguing. By day, he is a nurseryman who has planted, sold vines to or visited just about every worthwhile vineyard on the Central Coast. At his no-frills tasting room in downtown Paso Robles you can taste the myriad range of his personal vineyard finds in well-priced offerings that may vary widely from vintage to vintage, depending on his finds. One speciality not to miss: His much-acclaimed (yes) wine in cans. fieldrecordingswine.com

7 of 19 © Halter Ranch Vineyard / Yvonne Goll

Halter Ranch Vineyard

The history of this lovely property in the Westside Adelaida district dates back to the 1870s, as the gingerbread Victorian farmhouse and outbuildings on the 900 acre grounds testify. But for most Halter fans and visitors the more important date is 2000, when its new, Swiss-born owner Hansjorg Wyss came on board, ushering it into its current era. The sleek, spacious new winery that produces its gently priced Bordeaux and Rhône-style wines (like the CDP—Cotes de Paso—Mourvedre/Grenache/Syrah) opened in 2011, and its complementary new tasting room in 2016. There is a $10 fee for walk-in tasting, with more extensive tours—including an Excursion ($45) by Land Rover that ranges over the scenic property. halterranch.com

8 of 19 © Lindsay Masten

Hearst Ranch Winery

This winery—co-founded by a William Randolph Hearst descendent—offers two very distinctive tasting opportunities. Visitors to the Hearst Castle can visit the nearby tasting room in San Simeon, in a refurbished, burnished-wood, 1852 general store that hearkens back to the one-time whaling village’s pre-Hearst roots. The other tasting room is in the midst of the vineyards and the 73,000-acre cattle operation at Cholame’s Jack Ranch (which, curiously, features a James Dean Memorial, one of several remembrances in the area near where the actor died in 1955). Though Hearst makes a wide range of wines, they are notable in red-centric Paso for their Chardonnays. hearstranchwinery.com

9 of 19 Courtesy of Jada Vineyards & Winery

Jada Vineyard & Winery

The Messina family’s 3,000-case, boutique winery produces all its own grapes from its bio-dynamically farmed estate vineyards. It is situated in the Westside’s Willow Creek district, benefitting from the full-on cooling effect of the Templeton Gap, whose Pacific Ocean breezes can cause 50 degree day-to-night temperature swings that help lock-in acidity as the grapes ripen. Sample the fancifully named (Jersey Girl, Hell’s Kitchen) Bordeaux- and Rhône-style blends in the gorgeous contemporary tasting room. Best deal: $18 for five wines. jadavineyard.com

10 of 19 © J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines

J. Lohr

Still family owned, this is one of the Central Coast’s largest and best-known brands, with vineyard holdings extending north to Monterey and Napa Valley. The J. Lohr label itself encompasses four reasonably priced tiers of wine, plus Ariel non-alcoholic wine and budget labels Cypress Vineyards and Painter Bridge. Visitors to the Paso Robles tasting room (and its counterpart in San Jose) enjoy no-fee tasting, unless you step up to limited production wines like the Bordeaux-esque Cuvée Series. Depending on the day, there may be wines being poured that are available only at the tasting room or to J. Lohr Wine Club members. jlohr.com

11 of 19 © JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

Justin Winery

Justin not only helped pioneer fine wine in Paso Robles, but also the idea of a destination winery for visitors. The property boasts not just a handsome winery and tasting room, but the nearby Just Inn (get it?), an upscale boutique hotel with a fine dining restaurant (a stay includes a vineyard tour and tasting). Drop-in tastings are $15, but email concierge@justinwine.com to book a tour or a place at one of the weekend seminars. Justin is best known for its pricey proprietary blends like Isoceles and Justification, but there is a range of less expensive wines worth sampling as well.

12 of 19 © Marissa Winchester

L'Aventure

Born into a generations-long family of wine producers in France, Stephan Asseo pulled up stakes and transplanted himself from Bordeaux to the limestone hills of West Side Paso Robles. What started as an “adventure has become” has since become one of the Central Coast’s most highly regarded wineries among connoisseurs, famous for its luscious Cabernet-Syrah blends like Optimus and the Estate Cuvée. Tastings at the lovely contemporary tasting room are by appointment only (you can book online). aventurewine.com

13 of 19 © Lindsay Masten

Peachy Canyon

Peachy Canyon is among the best-known Zinfandel producers south of Sonoma. Founded back in 1988, it is still run by the Beckett family, who have a few new neighbors these days—the winery is in the midst of the 46 West association of wineries loosely grouped around Highway 46, southwest of town. The tasting room is in the charming, repurposed 1886 Old Bethel Schoolhouse, where $10 gets you samples of the Zins plus other small-batch Rhône and Bordeaux-style wines. The Canyon Inn, a two-room guesthouse, is perched high on the property. peachycanyon.com

14 of 19 © Chris Leschinsky

Summerwood Winery & Inn

The Osaka-based Fukae family is behind this well-funded, boutique-production West Side winery. Summerwood bottles pricey, small lots of mostly Rhône and Bordeaux style varietals, including some notable whites like the Diosa Blanc Rhône blend. The handsome, leather furniture-outfitted tasting room offers flights of five wines for $15. The nearby Inn is an upscale bed-and breakfast (rooms start at about $300) that makes a well-located base for wine country visits. summerwoodwine.com

15 of 19 © Randy Coons

Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden

As you will gather from the name, this is not your usual winery visit. This is a place to come sip a dizzying array of wines (generally in the $25-$50 price range) and stroll the lovely, manicured grounds, which are dotted with fanciful artworks, many of them for sale (you can take a virtual tour at sculpterra.com). Added bonus: The “Central Park West” gaming area off the tasting room with its bocce court, cement foosball table, and much more.

16 of 19 © Tablas Creek Vineyard

Tablas Creek

Few if any other Central Coast wineries can claim a pedigree like Tablas Creek, a joint venture between American wine importer Robert Haas and the iconic Châteauneuf-du-Pâpe producer Château Beaucastel. The grape vines here are propagated from Beaucastel’s own back in France, and tended organically. Though the tiny production, luxury-priced Mourvedre-based Panoplie is the star of the show, Tablas Creek produces an almost bewildering variety of other worthy wines, red and white (don’t miss the Esprit de Tablas Blanc). The basic tasting is $15, but the Reserve tasting (book ahead) is well worth the $40. And the tasting room has non-wine temptations, too, like Provençal table linens. tablascreek.com

17 of 19 © Jason Hickman Photograph

Tobin James Cellars

If California wineries sometimes seem to pretend they are in, say Tuscany, rather than Temecula, Tobin James aims to set the geography straight. His winery and tasting room, on the site of a former stage-coach stop (the guest house dates from that era), embraces the Wild West—the wine club here is even called The James Gang. The blades of an old-time water pump spin above the buildings and the tasting room is done up saloon-style, with age-polished wood and a brass foot rail. The Zins are the highlights of the affordably priced line-up here, though an under-$12 bottling called Chateau Le Cacheflo (say it aloud) has a certain charm, too. tobinjames.com

18 of 19 © Jordan Coonrad

Turley Wine Cellars

Among the handful of most highly regarded producers on the Central Coast, this is a pilgrimage spot for lovers of old vine Zinfandel and Petite Sirah (Turley also has a tasting outpost up north in Amador County). Larry Turley is one of California’s most avid and talented vineyard scouts, a man who combed the boondocks for old vine vineyards back when their value wasn’t universally appreciated. Turley may turn out as many as 28 different wines a year sourced from 35 vineyards. Stop in to taste three Zins, typically representing a wide geographical range, for $10. Or better yet, book ahead for the $40 sit-down Reserve tastings. turleywinecellars.com

19 of 19 © Chris Leschinsky Photography

Wild Horse Winery

There may not be any wild horses around the place anymore—though it’s named for the mustangs that once roamed here—but Wild Horse does have friendly llamas, and the staff urges you to bring apples or carrots to feed them. The winery will supply the wine, cheese and charcuterie for the humans, with the wines sourced from up and down the Central Coast. The Pinot Noirs that put the place on the map come largely from cooler climates like Santa Barbara, while the Bordeaux-style wines (including the Dolly Llama Red) tend to come from the Paso Robles AVA. There is also an intriguing selection of small-lot, winery-only wines. The basic walk-in tasting is $5 for five samples, with the Pinot on the Patio sit-down reserve wine tasting for $15—a notable bargain. wildhorsewinery.com

