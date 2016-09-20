3 Offbeat Wine Lists to Try

© Maxime Giordani, Courtesy of Freek's Mill

Ambitious restaurants across the country are getting supergeeky about single regions, going all out for big bottles and playing a game called Blind Vine.

Carson Demmond and Ray Isle
September 20, 2016

Freek’s Mill, Brooklyn

Sommelier Alex Alan’s list focuses almost solely on Loire Valley Chenin Blanc and Beaujolais—wines that  are ideal with the vegetable-forward flavors of chef Chad Shaner’s menu. freeksmill.com

Louie’s Gen-Gen Room, San Francisco

This slinky, subterranean bar beneath Liholiho Yacht Club offers a short list of natural wines by the glass. The fun part? They’re all poured from magnums or larger bottles. liholiho yachtclub.com

Harvest Table, St. Helena, CA

At Charlie Palmer’s farm- to-table Napa Valley spot, wine director Sasha Hagenlock pours Blind Vine bottles: The diner knows only the grape variety and the price. harvesttablenapa.com

