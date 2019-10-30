11 New Natural Wines to Buy Right Now

Image zoom Getty Images

Natural wine—which is made from organic grapes with little to no additives—has never been more exciting or more diverse. I recently sampled over 40 natural wines from dozens of producers at this year’s Raw Wine Festival in New York City, and the event proved that when it comes to natural wine, there’s something for everyone. You can find everything from surprisingly good canned wines to seriously funky orange wines to high-end Champagne.

Raw Wine happens annually in multiple cities around the world and has become one of the best festivals to discover new natural wines. To attend, each producer must make wine from organic or biodynamic grapes using low-intervention techniques and little to no additives. What you get are artisanal products that are as diverse as the people who make them.

Here are 11 discoveries that are new to the market and worth seeking out. Whether you’re into clean, crisp wines or the dirty, funky stuff, you’ll definitely find something to love.

2018 Sans Wine Co Sauvignon Blanc

Natural wine doesn’t just come in glass bottles. California based Sans Wine Co produces a full line of organic canned wines, including this fresh and fruity Sauvignon Blanc. $11

2018 Los Chuchaquis ‘Methode Ancestrale’ Albariño, Stirm Wine Company

Winemaker Ryan Stirm sources grapes from Santa Barbara to make this fruity, floral, and surprising delicious sparkling Albariño—with absolutely no added sulphites. $29

2017 Barrow Vineyard Reserve Dry Riesling, Bloomer Creek Vineyard

Bloomer Creek Vineyard, from the Finger Lakes in New York, remind us why the region is so famous for its Riesling. This one, from the newly acquired Barrow Vineyard, is spot-on with notes of citrus and stone fruit. $30

2018 Kalkundkiesel Blanc, Weingut Claus Preisinger

Claus Preisinger, an Austrian winemaker based in Burgenland, prefers to follow his instincts rather than the rules. He’s turning out an amazing lineup of wines, including this bright, juicy white from a blend of Pinot Blanc, Grüner Veltliner, and Muscat Ottonel. $35

2018 Tsolikouri, Baia's Wine

Georgian sisters Baia and Gvanca are bringing new energy to this very old wine region. This earthy orange wine from the indigenous grape Tsolikouri is made in qvevri, traditional clay pots that are buried underground. $32

2018 The Prince in His Caves, The Scholium Project

If you’re looking for the strange and unusual, here’s one for you. This rich skin-contact Sauvignon Blanc is all about texture. It’s jam-packed with flavor, and thanks to a healthy dose of tannins from the skins, it drinks almost like a red ($50). For a more tame offering from The Scholium Project, try The Sylphs, an elegant Chardonnay ($77).

2018 To Kokkinaki, Domaine de Kalathas

Greek Winemaker Jerome Charles Binda started this project in 2011 by reviving extremely old indigenous vines. This rosé, otherwise known as “Little Red,” is made on the Cycladic island of Tinos from three indigenous grapes: Koumariano, Mavro Potamisi, and Mandilaria. $50

NV Tête Red, Les Tètes et Domaine des Hauts Baigneux

Friends Philippe Mesnier & Nicolas Grosbois have been making wine in the Touraine region of the Loire since 2013. Their estate wines are bottled under the name Domaine des Hauts Baigneux, but they also make excellent negociant wines under a second label, Les Tètes. This earthy red, with notes of red fruit and green pepper, is made from a blend of Cabernet Franc and Grolleau. It’s light, refreshing, and simply delightful. $17

2018 Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Anfora, Agricola Cirelli

With 22 hectares of organically certified land in Abruzzo, Italy, Francesco Cirelli does it all: geese breeding, olive oil, fig trees, old grains, and vines. For the past five years he’s been experimenting with Amphora-aged wines, and the results have been impressive. This fruity red is downright chuggable. $31

2014 Nibiô, Cascina Degli Ulivi

Cascina Degli Ulivi is one of Italy’s original natural wine producers. The estate, which also raises vegetables and livestock, has been using biodynamic farming methods since 1985. The newly released 2014 Nibiô, a local grape variety related to Dolcetto, is earthy, dark-fruited, and full-bodied. $44

NV Cuvée 30 Ans Extra Brut, Champagne Fleury

This is a biodynamic producer from the Cote des Bar region in southern Champagne. Their rich, full bodied cuvee, released earlier this year, celebrates 30 years of biodynamic farming. $100