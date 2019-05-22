National Wine Day 2019: Where to Get Deals and Discounts for May 25

Every day is wine day in our books—but apparently, May 25 is officially "National Wine Day," so we've found a few deals to help you celebrate accordingly. Whole Foods currently has select rosés with prices as low as $7.99 per bottle, with low prices through May 28, and Wine.com has a “biggest savings category” under the features tab where everything is over 30 percent off. Check out all the ways you can save below, and keep coming back in case we add any more deals in the next few days.

Total Wine & More

Total Wine has a deal valid through June 2, so long as you’re willing to buy in bulk. If you purchase six or more Winery Direct wines, you’ll get 15 percent off—splurge on 16 or more, and you’ll get 20 percent off. The promo code is MIXWINE, and the deal is valid in-store and online. For the full terms and conditions, check out the Total Wine deals page.

Vivino

The wine site has a “less than $10” category, which currently has 335 wines between $1 and $10 rated at 4/5 stars or higher. (You can filter by Vivino user rating.) There are also specific categories for reds on sale, whites on sale, and more; some are as much as 65 percent off.

MarkSwallow/Getty Images

Whole Foods

The brand’s annual spring rosé sale launched last month and lasts through May 28, meaning you can save on 10 different wines. Each bottle is hand-picked by the store’s Master Sommelier, Devon Broglie—check out the full selection below.

Orlana Vinho Verde Rosé - $7.99

King Rabbit Rosé - $9.99

Mr. Pink Rosé - $13.99

Angels & Cowboys Rosé - $14.99

Pool Boy Rosé (1L) - $11.99

French Blue Bordeaux Rosé - $12.99

Ste. Venture Aix en Provence Rosé by Charles Bieler - $13.99

AIX Coteaux d’ Aix en Provence Rosé - $18.99

De Chanceny Crémant de Loire Brut Rosé - $13.99

Presto Sparkling Rosé (canned rosé) - $11.99

Wine.com

Select Bordeaux blends are up to 40 percent off; there’s a specific category for wines under $20; and, as aforementioned, the “biggest savings” category pulls together wines that are 30 percent off or more. Bonus—new customers get $20 off their first order of $100 or more with the code “20NEW.”

This post will be updated as more information becomes available; deals were live at the time of posting.