6 Magnum Wines for the Holidays

© Nicolas Joubard

There’s nothing that screams “celebration” more than pouring wine from a king-size bottle.  The classic is the magnum, which is twice as big as a standard  750 milliliters (we’ve selected six of our favorites, below). A little hunting at your local wine shops may also yield even more impressive double magnums (four regular bottles)—or, rarely, imperials (eight)—though collectors tend to snatch those up. But if  you do luck into one, here’s a tip: Be sure to invite a weight-lifting friend to help you pour it.

Ray Isle
November 27, 2016

2013 Torres Celeste Crianza ($45) 

Spain’s Torres family is primarily known for its vineyards in the Penedès region, south of Barcelona, but they ventured west to Ribera del Duero to create this lush, smoky red. 

2011 Fontanafredda Serralunga d’Alba Barolo ($70) 

Barolos in regular-size bottles often sell for more than this; finding an impressively  good, polished version such as this one, in  a magnum, at under $100? That’s a rarity. 

2009 Castello di Monsanto Il Poggio  Chianti Classico ($125)

 Back in 1962, this long-aging, complex  red was the very first single-vineyard Chianti Classico, and it’s still one of the best. 

2013 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon ($132) 

Winemaker Marcus Notaro sources grapes from vineyards throughout Napa Valley  for this layered, elegant Cabernet; the 2013  vintage is particularly impressive, thanks  to the spectacular weather during harvest. 

2009 Château Palmer Alter Ego ($165) 

Bordeaux third-growth Château Palmer’s second wine, Alter Ego, is more velvety and aromatic when it’s young than the château’s longer-aging (and far more expensive)  grand vin. There are multiple vintages on the market—look for the ’09 and the ’10. 

2011 Nino Negri 5 Stelle Sfursat di  Valtellina ($205) 

In Valtellina, the Nebbiolo grapes grow on hillsides so steep, they sometimes have  to be harvested by helicopter. The resulting wines—dense, dark and spicy— gain even more intensity from the sforzato technique, in which the grapes are dried before fermentation. 

