Master Somm June Rodil Joins Houston's Goodnight Hospitality Group as Partner

Master Sommelier June Rodil, VP of Operations for Austin, Texas’s McGuire Moorman Hospitality, is joining Master Sommelier David Keck, Chef Felipe Riccio, and Peter McCarthy as the fourth partner in their Houston-based Goodnight Hospitality Group. Rodil and Keck are longtime friends, first working together at TexSom in 2011, one of the largest beverage conferences in the world. While their roles will cover some of the same territory in GHG, there won’t be redundancy. As Keck puts it, “It’s a divide and conquer—our roles are more complementary than overlapping.” Moreover, this will bring the number of Master Sommeliers in Houston to six, one of the densest groupings of Master Sommeliers in the country.

Rodil is among the Americas' 26 female Master Sommeliers, having gained that distinction in 2015. She rose to prominence in the Texas restaurant scene, eventually winning the TexSom Best Sommelier competition in 2009, and was named one of Food & Wine’s Sommeliers of the Year in 2014. Her eponymous restaurant June’s All Day was also chosen as one of the F&W Restaurants of the Year in 2017; Rodil will remain a partner in June’s. (In related news, Ryan Arnold, formerly of Chicago’s Lettuce Entertain You group, will take on the role of wine director at McGuire Moorman, overseeing the wine programs at the group’s eleven restaurants in Austin and Aspen, CO.)

Goodnight Hospitality Group currently has one location open, the honky-tonk Goodnight Charlie’s. Rodil will be joining as the next three GHG locations make their debut this year. Montrose Cheese & Wine will be a retail shop focuses on small producers with a rotating selection of 12-15 cheeses, 75 wines that emphasize organic, biodynamic and natural production, and a small selection of beers and ciders. GHG also plans to open two restaurants in the same location: Rosie Cannonball—per Chef Riccio, “an homage to the great causal southern European dining tradition, centered around a classic wood-burning oven”—and March, a more intimate, 28-seat restaurant focused on Mediterranean flavors and traditions.

Rodil starts with Goodnight Hospitality Group on April 1st and will be immediately involved in both day-to-day operations and higher-level decisions for the group.