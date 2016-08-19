Italian Winemakers Look Toward the Past

Ray Isle and Carson Demmond
August 19, 2016

Some of the most adventurous winemakers in Italy are looking backward rather than forward—to the ways wine was made hundreds or even thousands of years ago. Read on for some lingo you need to know.

Col fondo
This style of Prosecco is aged on its lees (spent yeast left over following fermentation), and that sediment is still in the  bottle—the name literally means with the bottom. The wines are earthier and more complex than standard fruity Prosecco.

Sulle bucce
 White wines with these two words (the skins) on the label have been skin-macerated—made like a red wine to extract more color, aroma and texture. Friuli is home base for this trend, but producers from Trentino to Sicily are also making their own sulle bucce wines.

Amphora
Aging wine in these egg-shaped clay vessels, an ancient tradition, is all the rage among Italy’s superorganic natural-wine producers. Once again, Friuli’s winemakers are leading the way.

