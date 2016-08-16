3 Places to Eat Like a Wine Lover in Italy

We tapped top Italian wine experts and asked them to reveal their favorite under-the-radar restaurants across Italy. Here,  three worth the detour.

Al Ponte, Verona, Veneto

"If you love homemade pasta just like your Italian grandmother used to make in the Old Country, you must go. It’s dirt-cheap, too."
—Harmon Skurnik, president, Skurnik Wines & Spirits, NYC

Oasis Sapori Antichi, Vallesaccarda, Campania

"This family-run restaurant’s housemade ravioli with buffalo-milk mozzarella and killer desserts—and its amazing cellar—make it the highlight of any trip to Campania."
—Shelley Lindgren, owner and wine director, A16 and SPQR, San Francisco

Vinoteca Centro Storico, Serralunga D’Alba, Piedmont

"Local winemakers love this tucked-away spot. It has an amazing list of Barolos and Barbarescos,  as well as great food."
—Jeff Porter, beverage director, Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group East Coast

