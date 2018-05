Guided by the as-local-as-possible sensibility of chef Gunnar Gíslason’s kitchen, Walsh has used his expansive knowledge of US wines to create an ambitious, all-American list. His choices balance classic producers with proven track records against some of the most exciting upstarts in the wine world.

Walsh's 3 Picks for Spring

2015 Bow & Arrow Rhinestones ($23)

“I’ve known about Bow & Arrow for a little while, but last summer I got to visit the winery and was really impressed. Scott Frank makes great Pinot Noir [his wife, Dana, co-owns Portland’s Dame restaurant, p. 80], but he also sees Oregon’s potential beyond that. This red, a crisp Pinot-Gamay blend, reminds me of a top Cheverny from the Loire Valley.”

2015 Forlorn Hope Chenin Blanc ($32)

“I’ve always loved quirky California vintner Matthew Rorick’s wines. He finally bought his own property in Calaveras County not too long ago, and though he had to rip out most of the vines that were there, he kept all the Chenin. I’m superexcited about this wine. It’s definitely in a leaner style but still has the waxy, lanolin character that defines Chenin Blanc.”

2013 Under the Wire Alder Springs Vineyard Sparkling Pinot Noir Rosé ($50)

“We’re finally getting US producers who are making sparkling wines with the same single-vineyard and -vintage approach as grower Champagnes. This wine clearly isn’t Champagne—it has a very different mineral character—but it has the same depth of personality as wines from my favorite French growers.”

Ganzer creates a space where guests who aren’t “wine people” can drink stellar wines casually, by the glass. His background in fine dining comes through in his attentive service (rare in wine bars), while his more playful side comes out in regular wine-themed parties and Compagnie’s “guess-the-wine, win-a-bottle” game.

Ganzer's 3 Picks for Spring

2014 Do Ferreiro Albariño ($29)

“This is one of those wines you really don’t want to find in front of you at a blind tasting because it doesn’t actually taste like what it is. But then, you do want it because it’s just delicious—very minerally, very chalky, very fresh. To me, it drinks much more like Chablis than Albariño; it’s more stony, less citrus-driven.”

2014 Franz Hirtzberger Rotes Tor Federspiel Grüner Veltliner ($35)

“I like Grüners that are a little bit richer, and Hirtzberger always coaxes a lot out of the grape while also keeping the variety’s distinctive green spiciness. Spring is also a great time for Federspiels, a type of Grüner that’s harvested earlier and is usually less expensive, too.”

2016 Jauma Chenin Blanc Pet Nat ($45)

“This is such a fun wine: It captures the cool essence of what New World Chenin Blanc can be, particularly in this bright citrus note that almost recalls SweeTarts. I was in Australia recently and got to stop at the winery, way out in the middle of nowhere in the Adelaide Hills region. It’s super-rustic.”