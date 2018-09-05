The Official Wine of the 2018 Emmys, Revealed

The 70th Emmy Awards wll be telecast live on NBC on Monday, September 17—and behind all the glitz and glamour of the annual celebrity-studded ceremony, one exclusive winery will be pouring a never-before-tasted vintage for all the night's nominees, honorees, and guests. For the third year running, Sterling Vineyards is the official wine sponsor of the Emmy Awards—and after the televised awards show, celebrities and VIPs will have the opportunity to have a first taste of the yet-to-be-released 2015 Sterling Vineyards Platinum Cabernet Sauvignon, which will be served alongside the 2016 Sterling Vineyards Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Every Emmy Award winner will also receive a limited-edition, personalized bottle of the 2015 Sterling Vineyard Iridium Cabernet Sauvignon—named after one of the rarest elements on earth, the 2014 Iridium Cabernet Sauvignon retails for $275 (the 2015 vintage is not yet available for pre-order).

"The vineyards were hand-picked with several passes through the blocks to ensure that each berry was picked at optimum ripeness," according to the winemaker's description of the Iridium. "After hand-harvesting, the grapes were hand-sorted at the winery to ensure only the very best fruit made it into fermentation. Each lot was kept separate until the final blending, allowing the winemaker to select the most expressive and unique barrels to bring together in the final blend."

Watching the Emmys this year? Check out a list of this year's food-related nominees right here. "It's been another record-breaking year with more than 9,100 entries and 122 unique categories for the initial nomination round of voting," says Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington. "The continued growth of the industry has provided opportunities for acclaimed new programs to emerge, while allowing last season's breakthrough programs to thrive... This year's nominations continue to represent increased diversity and inclusion in front of the camera. And, there is a wealth of new and returning programs that reflect so many of today's critical issues."

And if you're looking for Emmy Awards party food inspiration, check out the official Emmy Awards menu. "This year, the menu will feature 35 small plate items, many of which are inspired by favorites from the restaurants Patina and Nick + Stef’s Steakhouse. New on the menu this year will be more vegetarian and vegan items, including a cashew ceviche with lime-marinated cashew, hearts of palm, cucumber, leche de tigre, avocado mousse, and crispy blue corn; sweet corn agnolotti with lime brown butter and toasted hazelnuts; and truffle-scented French fries."