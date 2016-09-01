Drinking Wine Daily Could Lower Your Fertility

In news sure to upset wine lovers everywhere, a new study has shown that having a nightly glass could have a surprising negative impact on the body. A team of Danish researchers have found that fertility can decline in women who consume a large glass of wine each night.

The study, which was conducted at the Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark, monitored more than 6,000 female test subjects, aged 21-45, all of whom had attempted to get pregnant for a year. Researchers kept track of the women's drinking habits and compared that data to their apparent fertility levels.

They discovered that those who drank the equivalent of seven large glasses of wine a week had an 18 percent lower chance of getting pregnant than those who stuck to lower levels of consumption. "In this prospective study of women trying to conceive, consumption of the highest amount of alcohol was associated with a decrease in fecundability compared with no alcohol consumption," says Ellen Mikkelsen, the lead author of the study.

Currently, guidelines from the U.K.'s national health organization recommend that women attempting to get pregnant consume less than 14 units of alcohol a week—approximately the amount contained in seven glasses. "For many women of reproductive age, alcohol consumption is an integral part of their lifestyle," Mikkelsen says, however exceeding that recommended limit could significantly lower the chance of conceiving.

The good (or at least slightly better) news: Mikkelsen's study found that lower consumption wasn't an issue. According to Annie Britton of the University of College London, this shows that "total absinence may not be ncesseary to maximize conception rates," and that alcohol can be consumed occasionally without affecting fertility.

