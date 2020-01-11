After-Dinner Wines
Courtesy of Kathryn RathkeSometimes it’s nice to sit back after dinner and sip something sweet purely on its own. F&W's Ray Isle names his favorite after-dinner wines.>>Read More
Decadent Desserts and The Wines That Love Them
From nutty toffee-date cake to apple-brown butter tart, desserts from pastry chef Kate Neumann of Chicago’s MK The Restaurant combine dinner-party sophistication and old-fashioned comfort. Plus, the perfect dessert-wine pairings.Read More
The Surprise of Sauternes
Sure it's sweet, but Sauternes is complex enough to pair with all kinds of savory dishes, from Roquefort terrine to fried chicken.Read More