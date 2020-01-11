Dessert Wine

Most Recent

After-Dinner Wines

After-Dinner Wines

Courtesy of Kathryn RathkeSometimes it’s nice to sit back after dinner and sip something sweet purely on its own. F&W's Ray Isle names his favorite after-dinner wines.>>
Read More
Wine Week, Part Two

Wine Week, Part Two

Read More
Cypriot Wines, And Why Not?

Cypriot Wines, And Why Not?

Read More
Regatta on the Douro

Regatta on the Douro

Read More
Decadent Desserts and The Wines That Love Them

Decadent Desserts and The Wines That Love Them

From nutty toffee-date cake to apple-brown butter tart, desserts from pastry chef Kate Neumann of Chicago’s MK The Restaurant combine dinner-party sophistication and old-fashioned comfort. Plus, the perfect dessert-wine pairings.
Read More
The Surprise of Sauternes

The Surprise of Sauternes

Sure it's sweet, but Sauternes is complex enough to pair with all kinds of savory dishes, from Roquefort terrine to fried chicken.
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com