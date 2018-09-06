Virgil Abloh Collaborates With Moët & Chandon on Limited-Edition Rosé Champagne Bottles

Virgil Abloh's Midas touch will grace the world of wine this fall. The artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear and CEO of Off-White has teamed up with Moët & Chandon to launch Moët & Chandon c/o Virgil Abloh, a limited-edition exclusive collection of custom-designed bottles of Nectar Imperial Rosé—the top-selling rosé Champagne in the United States.

Courtesy Moët & Chandon

This is Abloh's first-ever liquor brand collaboration—previously, Abloh has worked with lots of fashion-endemic brands, including Kith, Nike, Moncler, and Levi's, all to critical acclaim and great retail success.

Each bottle will be labeled with the words DO NOT DROP—in signature Off-White font and styling—as well as Abloh's signature. The bottles will be available in a limited-edition 750 mL size ($59.99) via Clos19 and an ultra-limited-edition 3 liter Jeroboam size, which will not be available for purchase, but will be gifted to friends and family of the designer (read: they will become the ultimate collectors' items).

Moët & Chandon c/o Virgil Abloh will be available from October 1 at select retailers in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago (October 15) as well as on Clos19.com.