Virgil Abloh Collaborates With Moët & Chandon on Limited-Edition Rosé Champagne Bottles

Abloh's first-ever liquor brand collaboration will be available in limited-edition quantities this October.

Danica Lo
September 06, 2018

Virgil Abloh's Midas touch will grace the world of wine this fall. The artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear and CEO of Off-White has teamed up with Moët & Chandon to launch Moët & Chandon c/o Virgil Abloh, a limited-edition exclusive collection of custom-designed bottles of Nectar Imperial Rosé—the top-selling rosé Champagne in the United States.

This is Abloh's first-ever liquor brand collaboration—previously, Abloh has worked with lots of fashion-endemic brands, including Kith, Nike, Moncler, and Levi's, all to critical acclaim and great retail success.

Each bottle will be labeled with the words DO NOT DROP—in signature Off-White font and styling—as well as Abloh's signature. The bottles will be available in a limited-edition 750 mL size ($59.99) via Clos19 and an ultra-limited-edition 3 liter Jeroboam size, which will not be available for purchase, but will be gifted to friends and family of the designer (read: they will become the ultimate collectors' items).

Moët & Chandon c/o Virgil Abloh will be available from October 1 at select retailers in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago (October 15) as well as on Clos19.com.

