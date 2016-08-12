Uncork the New Fizz

Franciacorta

Italy’s most elegant bubbly comes from this Lombardy wine region. Producers have borrowed more than a few tricks from Champagne, including some of the grapes being used: Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

Go-To Bottle: NV Ca’ del Bosco Cuvée Prestige Brut ($45).

Lambrusco

Forget the sweet, industrial fizz you might have seen in the US. Lambrusco, from the Emilia- Romagna region, has a long artisanal history. The best are dry and complex—not to mention red!

Go-To Bottle: 2015 Vigneto Saetti Lambrusco Salamino di Santa Croce ($20).

Trento

The steep, cool vineyards of the Dolomites foothills, in Italy’s far north Trentino region, are ideal for crisp, sparkling wines. Unlike Prosecco, Trento must be aged for a minimum of 15 months, which helps to add complexity.

Go-To Bottle: NV Ferrari Brut ($28).

