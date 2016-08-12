Uncork the New Fizz

© Ca' Del Bosco

Prosecco’s great—we get it. But there’s more to Italian sparkling wine than bargain bubbles. Cutting-edge producers all over the country are making terrific bottles worth paying a little more for. Here, three of our top picks. 

Ray Isle and Carson Demmond
August 12, 2016

Franciacorta

Italy’s most elegant bubbly comes from this Lombardy wine region. Producers have borrowed more than a few tricks from Champagne, including some of the grapes being used: Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.  

Go-To Bottle: NV Ca’ del Bosco Cuvée Prestige Brut ($45).

Lambrusco

Forget the sweet, industrial fizz  you might have seen in the  US. Lambrusco, from the Emilia- Romagna region, has a long artisanal history. The best are dry and complex—not to mention  red!

Go-To Bottle: 2015 Vigneto Saetti Lambrusco Salamino di Santa Croce ($20).

Trento

The steep, cool vineyards of the Dolomites foothills, in Italy’s far north Trentino region, are ideal  for crisp, sparkling wines. Unlike Prosecco, Trento must be aged  for a minimum of 15 months, which helps to add complexity.

Go-To Bottle: NV Ferrari Brut ($28).

[%video1]

